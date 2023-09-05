‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Is Confident the 14th Amendment Makes Trump ‘Ineligible’ to Run Again, Even Without a Conviction

“I really think that this legal theory is something that we really need to concentrate on,” the ABC host says

Sunny Hostin
The View

When “The View” returned to kick off its 27th season on Tuesday morning, host Sunny Hostin brought a legal theory with her — one that makes Donald Trump “ineligible” to be president again, whether he’s convicted or not (though she’s pretty confident he’s going to be convicted).

“There are conservative legal minds and experts that are saying that under the 14th amendment, he is not even allowed to run, even though he hasn’t been convicted yet,” Hostin, who is a former federal prosecutor herself, explained during the first segment of the day.

She noted that this theory has already been successfully tested on Madison Cawthorn, after an appeals court judged ruled last year that people who participate in an insurrection against the U.S. government — such as on January 6 — can be barred from office.

Hostin noted that Cawthorn faced consequences even without a conviction, but added that she’s pretty confident Trump will be found guilty, especially considering the prosecution has an audio tape of him trying to tamper with the 2020 election results in Georgia.

“I really think that this legal theory is something that we really need to concentrate on,” she said. “Instead of concentrating so much about the indictments — I mean, I’m very excited about them myself — but I definitely think 14th amendment all the way. And just prevent him from running.”

“The View” airs at 11 a.m. ET every day on ABC.

