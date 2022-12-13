‘The View': Whoopi Says Marjorie Taylor Greene Should Be ‘Behind Bars’ After Bragging She ‘Would’ve Won’ Jan. 6 (Video)

The hosts of “The View” were once again disgusted with Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday morning, after the congressman recently claimed that she and Steve Bannon “would’ve won” the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, if they had planned it. Host Whoopi Goldberg even questioned why Greene is not in jail after saying so.

While at an event this weekend, Greene made light of the deadly attacks on the Capitol and her reported involvement in them. She joked that, “If Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won. Not to mention that it would have been armed.” Greene specifically did not note that those rioters were indeed armed with bats, flagpoles, stun guns and more.

“You think this is funny?” Whoopi said angrily. “Do you think that this is a joke, that you were going to war? You’re talking about a coup! You are overthrowing the government. That’s what you’ve been talking about. Don’t you — don’t you hear it?”

Host Joy Behar honed in on the fact that Greene later claimed that her remark was sarcastic, saying that the congressman clearly doesn’t understand what sarcasm is. “This is an example of sarcasm: Boy that Marjorie Taylor Greene is brilliant. She should be in Mensa!” Behar mocked. She then encouraged Greene to “go back to college and learn a little more, then we’ll talk.”

The hosts largely agreed that Greene’s comments were out of line, with Alyssa Farah Griffin mourning that Greene has become “the norm” in the Republican party. Meanwhile, host Sara Haines attempted to follow Greene’s logic through to conclusion.

“What does winning look like on January 6?” she wondered. “Does that mean we actually get Mike Pence? Does that mean that we take the unconstitutional step of having a vice president deny the electoral college? Like, what does a victory look like on January 6?”

Eventually, the conversation came back to Whoopi, who was still seething.

“If you and I had done this, engaged in this in any way, we would be facing charges,” she said. “This woman gets to come and talk about taking over the country and she’s not behind bars. How does that work?”

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.