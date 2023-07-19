“The Wheel of Time” returned to Prime Video for Season 2 on Wednesday as Amazon released a trailer that teases the Last Battle, while Rand Al’Thor (Josha Stradowski) tries to learn to control his powers.

As the video opens, Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) says, “We didn’t destroy the Dark One. We only set him free,” and that “we all have choices, but choices have consequences.”

Meanwhile, Rand tells Siuan Sanche (Sophie Okonedo) that he’s “tired of being a spoke in the wheel,” while she informs him he’s more powerful than he thinks: “You are the water that turns the wheel itself,” she says.

Watch the video above. “The Wheel of Time” Season 2 premieres on Sept. 1.

The series, which is based Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy series, also sars Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon, and Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand.