Prime Video has shared a first look at "The Wheel of Time" Season 2, which will premiere on the streamer on Sept. 1.
Based on the best-selling Robert Jordan fantasy series, a humble farm boy, Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski), learns he is The Dragon Reborn — a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world … or break it. Desperate to protect him from the Dark One, an army of powerful sorceresses must reckon with his burgeoning power and encroaching madness. In the second season, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help and they must find other sources of strength.
In addition to Stradowski ("Gran Turismo"), the series stars Rosamund Pike ("Gone Girl," "I Care a Lot") as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney ("Criminal Minds") as Lan Mandragoran, Zoë Robins ("Power Rangers Ninja Steel") as Nynaeve al'Meara, Madeleine Madden ("Dora and the Lost City of Gold") as Egwene al'Vere, Marcus Rutherford ("Obey") as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn ("Rogue Heroes") as Mat Cauthon, and Ceara Coveney ("Young Wallander") as Elayne Trakand.
"The Wheel of Time" was adapted for television by executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.", "Hemlock Grove").
Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of iwot productions (Winter Dragon), Ted Field of Radar Pictures ("Jumanji: The Next Level, Winter Dragon"), Mike Weber ("Jumanji: The Next Level," "Beirut"), Darren Lemke ("Shazam!," "Goosebumps," "Winter Dragon"), Marigo Kehoe ("Outlander," "The Crown"), Justine Juel Gillmer ("The Survivor," "Halo"), Sanaa Hamri ("Empire," "Lovestruck"), and Amanda Kate Shuman ("The Blacklist") also serve as executive producers.
Rosamund Pike also serves as co-executive producer, and Harriet McDougal, Brandon Sanderson, and Lauren Selig are consulting producers. "The Wheel of Time" is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios.
Check out the first "Wheel of Time" Season 2 images below.