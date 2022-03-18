This week on “TheWrap-Up,” host Sharon Waxman and guest co-host and TheWrap assistant managing editor of audience, Adam Chitwood, take a look at the latest Hollywood headlines, including the tragedy in Ukraine, the cost to journalists trying to cover the event, and how Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s response to employees over Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill became a debacle.

Then, after Sharon shares her weekly Wax-on/Wax-off picks, we move on to our reporter Drew Taylor’s massive deep dive into what went wrong with Disney’s 2012 film “John Carter” — the blockbuster that wasn’t. Taylor takes us into his extensive reporting and reveals which major actor was lobbying for the lead role that eventually went to Taylor Kitsch.

And finally, Sharon brings us her emotional interview with Oscar Best Director frontrunner, “The Power of the Dog’s” Jane Campion. The filmmaker opens up about being a trailblazing woman in Hollywood, and discusses how the #MeToo movement emboldened her as an artist.

Listen to this week’s “Wrap-Up” below:

“TheWrap-Up” won the Best Hard News Feature award from the L.A. Press Club in 2021 for the segment “The Complexities Black Journalists Face This Week Covering Protests.” It is hosted each week by TheWrap’s founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman. She dives into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech.