“Tiger King” is on a roll, with Netflix sharing on Monday morning that the popular docuseries was once again its most-watched show or movie in the U.S. over the past 24 hours — pushing its streak of being the top title on the streaming service to 15 straight days.

The seven-part series, covering the bizarre life of former tiger zoo owner Joe Exotic and several other owners like him in the U.S., easily holds the longest streak atop Netflix’s recently-launched top 10 overall shows and movies list. “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez” holds the second-longest streak at 6 straight days as Netflix’s most watched show or movie, followed by “Love Is Blind” and “Spenser Confidential,” which were both in the top spot for five straight days.

“Tiger King’s” 15 days overall as the top title on Netflix is also far and away the most days spent at number one by any show or movie on the service. These records are relatively new, of course: Netflix has only been publicly sharing its Top 10 lists — which cover TV, movies and a mixed overall category — since late February.

More “Tiger King” could be on the way, too. Jeff Lowe, one of the stars of the series, said a few days ago that Netflix is planning to release a new episode of the show this week.

Lowe, who owns the Oklahoma zoo that Joe Exotic once ran that is featured in the docuseries, sent a video message to Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner following an episode of a podcast hosted by Turner’s wife, Kourtney.

“Netflix is adding one more episode. It will be on next week. They’re filming here tomorrow,” Lowe said in the video. “Take care, stay safe, and put your mask on.”

Netflix did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“Tiger King” has been a wildly popular series for Netflix since it debuted on March 20. The docuseries is about the eccentric owners of wild tigers and how their world coincides with drug kingpins, conmen and cult leaders who all love the cats. It most closely follows Joe Exotic (née Joseph Maldonado-Passage), who by the end of the series winds up in jail serving a 22-year sentence for animal abuse and for a plot to hire an assassin to take out his rival and big cat owner, Carole Baskin.

Fans of the series have created petitions calling for Exotic’s release, and celebrities including Dax Shepherd have led social media campaigns to be cast in an inevitable “Tiger King” feature film.

It’s unclear what the nature of the new “Tiger King” episode would be — either a continuation or a reunion of the existing docuseries.

Brian Welk contributed to this report.