Tom Sandoval to Shutter LA Bar Schwartz & Sandy’s After 2 Years

Tom Sandoval is shuttering his Los Angeles bar with co-founder Tom Schwartz, the “Vanderpump Rules” reality TV star said Monday.

Schwartz & Sandy’s, located at 1917 N Bronson Ave. in Hollywood, will close permanently after two years at the end of December.

“With a heavy heart, we’ve made the difficult decision to close Schwartz & Sandy’s at the end of December. This hasn’t been an easy choice for my partners and me, but other priorities and commitments have taken hold,” Sandoval wrote on Instagram. “While this business venture has been an incredible stepping stone in my life, one I will always cherish, I look forward to exciting new endeavors.”

Sandoval rose to fame while still working in the service industry as a featured player and bartender on Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules,” which followed the lives of Lisa Vanderpump’s staff at SUR Restaurant & Lounge in West Hollywood.

“To our incredible staff and everyone who supported us along the way, you deserve the true recognition. I can’t thank you enough for your endless commitment to making Schwartz & Sandy’s a place of everlasting memories,” he continued.

Sandoval then invited fans and Hollywood locals to come visit the bar between now and the end of the year, previewing upcoming events ahead of closing night.

“We’ll be hosting a series of events and have availability to host other leading up to our closing night,” he concluded. “The allure of being associated with reality TV has hidden what is an amazing spot and location for L.A. locals as well. I highly recommend you check us out, especially if you haven’t yet. Let’s get together one last time.”

In addition to “Vanderpump Rules” and the affair scandal against longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix that shot him to mainstream infamy, Sandoval has also appeared on “The Masked Singer,” “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” and the upcoming third season of “The Traitors.”