Bravo Orders ‘Top Chef Amateurs,’ Featuring Home Cooks Competing Against ‘Top Chef’ Alums

Are you a wiz in the kitchen who thinks you could take on some of the best professional chefs in the country? If so, good news: Bravo has ordered “Top Chef Amateurs,” a new culinary competition series hosted by Gail Simmons, which will feature home cooks competing against “Top Chef” alums.

Per Bravo, the new Magical Elves-produced show “gives talented home cooks the opportunity of lifetime to test their skills in the illustrious ‘Top Chef’ kitchen. Each amateur chef will compete in some of the most iconic challenges from the ‘Top Chef’ archives. Unpacking their knives to step in alongside Simmons are ‘Top Chef’ finalists, frontrunners and fan favorites Eric Adjepong, Richard Blais, Jennifer Carroll, Shirley Chung, Stephanie Cmar, Tiffany Derry, Joe Flamm, Gregory Gourdet, Melissa King, Kwame Onwuachi, Dale Talde and Isaac Toups.”

Bravo, which is currently in production on Season 18 of “Top Chef” in Portland under COVID-19 safety protocols, is asking fans to vote via Twitter between two iconic “Top Chef” challenges from seasons past to be featured on “Top Chef Amateurs.”

“The challenges in contention are the classic Seven Deadly Sins Challenge where the chefs prepare a stunning seven-course meal reflecting the order of the seven deadly sins, and the memorable Aphrodisiac Challenge where our chefs will create tempting menus out of indulgent ingredients considered to be aphrodisiacs,” according to Bravo. “Fans can vote for their favorite challenge by using the hashtag #TopChefSeven or #TopChefAphrodisiac.”

Bravo will announce the winning challenge Oct. 26.

“Top Chef Amateurs” is produced by “Top Chef” production company Magical Elves with Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Doneen Arquines, Hillary Olsen, Zoe Jackson and Gayle Gawlowski serving as executive producers.

No time table was given for production on “Top Chef Amateurs.” Bravo has not yet set a premiere date for “Top Chef: Portland,” which should be wrapping up filming in Oregon by next month.