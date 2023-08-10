It’s Pratt vs. Pratt as ‘Guardians Vol. 3’ Battles ‘Super Mario’ for the Streaming Crown | Chart

Two Chris Pratt blockbusters, one crown.

That’s the situation we’re looking at after both “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” made their streaming debuts last week on Disney+ and Peacock, respectively. But which Pratt vehicle came out on top?

That honor went to “Guardians Vol. 3,” in a reversal of the movies’ box office fortunes.

The Marvel movie, featuring a cast that included returning stars like Zoe Saldana and Vin Diesel alongside Pratt, was the most-streamed movie in the U.S. last weekend, according to the latest Whip Media movie ranker, which is based on viewership data from TV Time, its TV show and movie tracking app with more than 26 million global registered users.