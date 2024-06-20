Travis Scott Arrested in Miami Over Drunken Yacht Fight

Travis Scott was arrested in Miami on suspicion of disorderly intoxication and trespassing during an argument on a yacht in the early hours of Thursday.

The American rapper was detained by police at Miami Beach Marina at around 01:45 local time, according to official records. An arrest report from Miami Beach Police Department seen by TheWrap says officers were called to reports of people fighting on a yacht.

Officers said they arrived to find a “disturbance” with the 33-year-old rapper “standing by the dock yelling” at people aboard the vessel and had a “strong smell of alcohol” on his breath.

Officers asked Scott to leave the dock, which he did, but he “walked backwards yelling obscenities to the occupants of the vessel,” before coming back five minutes later and engaging in a second dispute with the crew on the yacht. It is not clear what the argument was about.

Scott was once again asked to leave the dock, but refused, so was taken into custody by police. When challenged he “disregarded officers’ commands” and became “erratic”, shouting and disturbing local residents, according to police.

Scott admitted to officers that he had been drinking and stated, “It’s Miami,” according to the affidavit.

Travis Scott attends the “The Idol” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The 33-year-old was detained under his real name, Jacques Bermon Webster, according to the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department’s website.

Scott is a 10-time Grammy Award nominee and was previously in a relationship with Kylie Jenner, with whom he has two children.

In 2021, 10 fans died in a crowd surge at Scott’s Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas. He did not face criminal charges over their deaths, but remains involved in civil cases alleging that organisers were at fault.

Scott’s European tour is due to start in the Netherlands on June 28. His reps didn’t immediately get back to us.