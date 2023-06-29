Per a grand jury decision, Travis Scott will not face any charges over the deaths that took place at his Astroworld Festival in November 2021.

The decision comes after a grand jury spent a day deciding potential criminal charges in its investigation of the tragic festival, which took place on Nov. 5, 2021 in the NRG Park of Houston. The event left 10 concertgoers dead following crowd stampedes. A medical examiner determined the victims, which included a 9-year-old, died of compression asphyxiation. The 10 who were killed were among 50,000 people who attended the concert.

The jury concluded their probe returning six no-bill decisions, clearing the rapper of any criminal charges for the incident.

“It has just been confirmed to me that the grand jury no-billed Travis Scott, which is great relief to Travis. It’s something we were hoping, something we expected based on lack of evidence,” Scott’s attorney told ABC13.

“Everything was presented to the grand jury, and they found there was no criminal liability on Travis’ part,” Scott’s lawyer Kent Schaffer said to the news outlet. While sharing his condolences for the impacted families, Schaffer mentioned that his client was “not responsible.”

“Bringing criminal charges against [Scott] will not ease their pain,” Schaffer said.

The fatal stampedes happened on the first day of the Astroworld Festival, and since then more than 500 lawsuits have been filed against the musician. In October 2022, Scott and Live Nation settled with the family of 21-year-old Axel Acosta, who was part of a joint suit that sought $750 million on behalf of at least 125 victims.