Ex-Publicist to Kanye West and R. Kelly Booked for Allegedly Intimidating Election Workers for Trump

On Friday, Trevian Kutti, former publicist for Kanye West and R. Kelly, surrendered herself at Fulton County Jail in Georgia on racketeering charges. Kutti is accused of attempting to pressure poll worker Ruby Freeman to overturn the state’s results for the 2020 presidential election.

Kutti posted 10% of her $75,000 bond and is currently free until she is due in court. The charges against her include an “alleged violation of Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and influencing witnesses.”

The former publicist was captured on video as she attempted to persuade Freeman to commit election fraud. In the footage, Kutti is heard issuing a threat to Freeman, who she told, “I cannot specifically say what will take place. I just know that it will disrupt your freedom and… the freedom of one or more of your family members.”

Kutti began working for West in 2018, after she stopped working for Kelly. In June 2020, she attended a rally for Trump in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a trip she took three days after Trump pardoned Angela Stanton-King, a Georgia representative whom Kutti later began working with. Stanton-King was convicted of federal conspiracy charges in 2004.

The time period also overlapped with West’s own enthusiasm for Trump. The rapper visited the then-president at the White House several times between 2018 and 2020. The pair would engage in wide-ranging conversations about everything from mental health to West’s own presidential ambitions.

West is not the only rapper who has supported Trump throughout his political career. On Friday, Chief Keef posted an edited photo of Trump making a gang reference in his Instagram Story and wrote, “Nah my boy in dat B—– Banging on dem folks [laughing emojis] I know what ever deck he on he good in da hood for sure he finna run the prison… That boy finna be eatin like a mf all da blacks finna have my boy back.”

Lil Pump also joined in a day later when he shared a photo of his own mugshot next to Trump’s. He captioned the collage simply, “FREETRUMP.”