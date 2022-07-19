President Joe Biden may have given Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman the fist bump seen ’round the world, but “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah had a good laugh Monday night imagining the other ways the two could have greeted each other.

“You know what Biden should have done if he didn’t want any controversy? He should have gone in for the handshake and then given him the psych,” Noah said, extending his hand before pulling it away quickly. “There’s no comeback from that. Devastating.”

While it didn’t exhibit the formality of a handshake between world leaders, Biden has come under fire for his fist bump with bin Salman, who U.S. intelligence officials have linked to the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

In the “Daily Show” segment, Noah was quick to note that he feels America “obsesses” over small political infractions, like their politicians appearing too friendly with other world leaders, he also expressed confusion at the idea that Biden and his team thought a fist bump would be better than a handshake.

“It’s funny how President Biden thought it would be better to fist bump Mohammed bin Salman, because that seems less friendly than a handshake?” he said. “That’s the whitest decision of all time. Handshakes are the most formal way to meet someone, even your enemy.”

Noah thought he might have an idea of what the conversation looked like with his advisors: “You know what I really think happened? I think Joe Biden’s team briefed him, and they were like, ‘Mr. President, in Saudi Arabia if you make them mad — and you have — they’ll chop off your hand. So, hide your fingers, get in quick. In and out, in and out. Godspeed, Mr. President.'”

The late night host also aired a clip where Biden brushed off reporters who questioned the fist bump, telling them to “ask him about something that matters.” Of course, Noah had a quippy reply for that, as well.

“Yeah, stop asking him about the fist bump! Ask him about the looming recession!” he suggested, before adding: “No, actually just ask him about the fist bump.”

You can watch the full clip above.