Trevor Noah took a jab at Mike Pence during Tuesday night’s episode of “The Daily Show” after the former vice president mentioned in a speech that he’d recently been forced to wait for a table at Olive Garden.

“Mike Pence says that he’s being treated differently now that he’s no longer vice president,” Noah said. “He had to recently wait 25 minutes for a table at Olive Garden. Which sucks, yes. But on the upside, Trump supporters aren’t trying to kill him anymore.”

Noah also admitted that he found it “a little wild” that Pence would be eating at an Olive Garden.

“Like, I think it’s dangerous to eat at an Olive Garden when you look so much like a breadstick,” Noah joked.

Pence revealed his recent Olive Garden debacle during his remarks at Young America Foundation’s conference. He began by explaining that, despite serving in several government offices, his life has “changed a lot” since no longer being Vice President.

Speaking from “personal experience,” Pence said: “You can be a Congressman of your home state for 12 years. You can be the Governor of your home state for four. You can even be Vice President of the United States of America. But you’re still going to wait 25 minutes for a table at Olive Garden on Saturday night at 7 o’clock.”

“Only in America, everybody,” he added. “This is about we the people.”