Seth Meyers Mocks ‘Sluggish’ Democrat Response to Trump’s Funding Freeze: ‘Avengers Can’t Assemble Until Tomorrow?’ | Video

Donald Trump’s administration issued a massive, sweeping funding freeze on Monday, prompting outcry from both Republicans and Democrats. But Seth Meyers couldn’t help but laugh at how slow the Dems were to actually react.

The NBC host devoted much of his “A Closer Look” segment on Wednesday to discussing the freeze, noting that he “had very low expectations” for Trump’s first week back in office, “but even I did not think that he would just, you know, turn the government off.”

Trump’s funding freeze was set to impact countless programs, including Meals on Wheels, the Veterans Suicide Prevention Program and local fire departments.

“It won’t surprise you to learn that this funding freeze caused a massive nationwide outcry, which finally kicked sluggish Democrats into gear,” Meyers said. “Let’s go, Democrats. This is your moment to grab the national spotlight. Avengers assemble!”

At that, he played a news clip noting that Democrats did set up an emergency meeting to respond — the next day. “Sorry, the Avengers can’t assemble until tomorrow?” Meyers retorted, miming an imaginary phone. “Nothing says ‘This is an emergency’ like ‘We’ll get to it tomorrow!’”

Democrats did in fact have that meeting on Wednesday, after which Sen. Chuck Schumer simply encouraged voters to call their local representatives and tell them to push back.

“People are aroused! I haven’t seen people so aroused in a very, very long time,” Schumer said.

“I have never, in my life, been less aroused than hearing Chuck Schumer say the word ‘Aroused,’” Meyers retorted.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video, above.