WrapPRO Roundtable: How TV Is Helping Stressed-Out Kids Cope With Uncertain Times | Video

by | March 3, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

”There was a lot of toxic stress that’s coming off a pandemic, but also anxiety about the world,“ one children’s programming exec says

Children today have more reasons to be stressed than young people did a generation or two ago, according to executives on the forefront of kids TV programming. Climate change, pandemics, racial reckoning, school violence and the onslaught of confusing social media messaging are raising anxiety among young viewers.

However, these executives say the answer is not to protect kids from knotty problems, but to use entertainment to educate, demystify and give children a chance to become empowered by exposure to problem-solving from a safe distance.

Become a member to read more.

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

the-batman-image-robert-pattinson

‘The Batman’ Is Set to Ignite the Box Office – Even Without Russia

Ratings: Fox News Dominates Coverage of Biden’s State of the Union Address
bel-air

Peacock’s ‘Bel Air’ Makes Big Moves on List of Most In-Demand New Shows | Chart
trevor noah daily show

‘Daily Show’ Deletes Tweet Comparing Biden to Low Phone Battery After Fans Revolt
Hollywood Russia Boycott TheWrap

How Hollywood Joined the Global Movement to Isolate Russia Within Hours

Why Combining Discovery+ and HBO Max Will Give Netflix a Run for Its Streaming Money | Charts

‘The Bachelor’ Hometown Dates Court Monday Night’s Highest Rating
DirecTV is dropping Russian state television station RT America.

DirecTV Drops Kremlin-Backed RT America ‘Effective Immediately’
Chris Licht and Stephen Colbert

Who’s Chris Licht? CNN’s New Head Honcho, for One

Demand for ‘Yellowstone’ on Peacock Just Got Bested by Paramount+’s Prequel ‘1883’ | Charts
Ukraine Protesters London

Ukraine Film Production Grinds to a Halt as European Filmmakers Scramble to Help