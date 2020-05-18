“Twilight” actor Gregory Tyree Boyce was found dead on May 13, alongside his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju, according to the Las Vegas Medical Examiner. Boyce was 30 years old and Adepoju was 27.

The cause of death for both individuals is still pending.

“Greg’s cousin woke up and noticed that Greg’s car was still at the house. He was worried because Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to check on him and found them,” according to an insider who spoke with E! News, which reported the story.

Also Read: California's Coronavirus Reopening Sparks Confusion, Anxiety and Defiance

Boyce, who turned 30 back in December, posted on Instagram, “At one point I didn’t think I would make it to see 30 years old. Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. What a time to be alive. Happy Dirty 30 self! Let’s make the rest of these years your best!!” Boyce’s last post on Instagram was on May 10.

The actor, best known for his role as Tyler Crowley in “Twilight,” is survived by his 10-year-old daughter, Alaya, E! News reported.