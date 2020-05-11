‘Twilight Zone’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date – Watch the New Trailer (Video)

CBS All Access has unveiled the premiere date and trailer for the second season of Jordan Peele’s “Twilight Zone” reboot.

The series will return on June 25. Watch the trailer in the video above.

The new season features Kylie Bunbury, Sky Ferreira, Topher Grace, David Krumholtz, Greta Lee, Thomas Lennon, Natalie Martinez, Brandon Jay McLaren, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Tawny Newsome, Jurnee Smollett, Paul F. Tompkins, Damon Wayans Jr., Billy Porter, Joel McHale, Tony Hale, Morena Baccarin, Colman Domingo, Ethan Embry, Jenna Elfman, Tavi Gevinson, Abbie Hern, Gillian Jacobs, Sophia Macy, Chris Meloni, Jimmi Simpson and Daniel Sunjata.

Peele, who narrates the series, will also write the episode, “Downtime,” which features Baccarin, Domingo and Hale.

CBS All Access’ “The Twilight Zone” is executive producers Peele and Simon Kinberg’s “modern re-imagining of the classic brings the original series’ legacy of socially conscious storytelling to new audiences, exploring the human condition and holding a lens up to the culture of our times.” Per the streaming service, “The series’ second season will use introspection and the exploration of self to usher viewers into a familiar dimension.”

The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Kinberg’s Genre Films. In addition to Peele and Kinberg, Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Alex Rubens, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling and Rick Berg also serve as executive producers.

Rod Serling created the original series, which ran for 80 episodes from 1959 to 1964, and used socially-conscious storytelling to explore the human condition and culture of the times.