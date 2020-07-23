Universal in Talks to Acquire Tom Cruise Doug Liman Space Movie

Universal is in very early talks to acquire Tom Cruise and Doug Liman’s untitled space movie, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

The project would make history and be would first narrative feature of its kind to be shot in space.

Liman previously worked with Cruise on “Edge of Tomorrow” and “American Made.” Liman will write the screenplay and produce the film with Cruise. Plot details about the project are being kept under wraps (probably somewhere out in space).

It was previously reported that Cruise and Elon Musk’s SpaceX were in the early stages of teaming up with NASA for an action-adventure, narrative feature film, to be filmed aboard the International Space Station.

Previously, a NASA administrator tweeted that the space organization is “excited” to work with the leading man on a film that will be shot aboard the International Space Station.

“NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station,” NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said. “We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality.”

Cruise has become well known for performing all his own stunts, whether it’s dangling from the side of a plane or helicopter or off the side of Dubai’s skyscraper the Burj Khalifa.

His latest film “Top Gun: Maverick,” which allows him to reprise his role as the pilot from the iconic ’80s blockbuster, was meant to open in theaters this summer but was pushed to Dec. 23, 2020.

Representatives for Universal had no comment.

