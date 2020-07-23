Universal in Talks to Acquire Tom Cruise Doug Liman Space Movie

Project would make history and be would first narrative feature of its kind to be shot in space

| July 23, 2020 @ 10:07 AM Last Updated: July 23, 2020 @ 10:15 AM
Tom Cruise Doug Liman Space movie

Photo credit: Getty Images

Universal is in very early talks to acquire Tom Cruise and Doug Liman’s untitled space movie, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

The project would make history and be would first narrative feature of its kind to be shot in space.

Liman previously worked with Cruise on “Edge of Tomorrow” and “American Made.” Liman will write the screenplay and produce the film with Cruise. Plot details about the project are being kept under wraps (probably somewhere out in space).

Also Read: 'Mission: Impossible 7,' 'The Batman' and 4 Other Blockbuster Shoots to Resume in UK

It was previously reported that Cruise and Elon Musk’s SpaceX were in the early stages of teaming up with NASA for an action-adventure, narrative feature film, to be filmed aboard the International Space Station.

Previously, a NASA administrator tweeted that the space organization is “excited” to work with the leading man on a film that will be shot aboard the International Space Station.

“NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station,” NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said. “We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality.”

Cruise has become well known for performing all his own stunts, whether it’s dangling from the side of a plane or helicopter or off the side of Dubai’s skyscraper the Burj Khalifa.

His latest film “Top Gun: Maverick,” which allows him to reprise his role as the pilot from the iconic ’80s blockbuster, was meant to open in theaters this summer but was pushed to Dec. 23, 2020.

Representatives for Universal had no comment.

Variety first reported the news.

All 43 Tom Cruise Movies Ranked, From So-So to Phenomenal (Photos)

  • Tom Cruise Movies Ranked
  • Cocktail Touchstone Pictures
  • Tom Cruise Endless Love Universal
  • Legend Tom Cruise Universal
  • Goldmember Tom Cruise New Line Cinema
  • far and away tom cruise ron howard Universal Pictures
  • Knight and Day Twentieth Century Fox
  • Tom Cruise Interview with a Vampire Warner Bros.
  • Losin' It Embassy Pictures
  • Jack Reacher: Never Go Back Paramount
  • Rock of Ages New Line Cinema
  • tom cruise the mummy Universal
  • outsiders Warner Bros.
  • All the Right Moves Twentieth Century Fox
  • Paramount Pictures
  • tom cruise mission impossible II Paramount
  • Lions for Lambs MGM
  • United Artists
  • Tom Cruise Taps Twentieth Century Fox
  • Vanilla Sky Paramount
  • the last samurai Warner Bros.
  • M:I3 Tom Cruise Paramount
  • The Firm Paramount
  • Oblivion Universal Pictures
  • Paramount
  • American Made Universal Pictures
  • color of money Touchstone Pictures
  • tom cruise tropic thunder Paramount
  • mission impossible Paramount
  • Rain Man United Artists
  • Ghost Protocol Paramount
  • Paramount
  • mission impossible tom cruise Paramount
  • Collateral Paramount
  • Paramount
  • risky business Warner Bros.
  • "Edge of Tomorrow" Warner Bros.
  • movie ticket Mission Impossible Fallout Tom Cruise Paramount
  • a-few-good-men Columbia Pictures
  • eyes wide shut Warner Bros. Pictures
  • Jerry Maguire TriStar Pictures
  • born on 4th july Universal
  • minority report Twentieth Century Fox
  • Magnolia New Line Cinema
1 of 44

Where does “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” land on our list?

Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible - Fallout," the sixth film in the franchise, opens this weekend. But where does it land within the context of his extensive filmography? TheWrap has ranked all of Cruise's films, from the so-so to the phenomenal.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE