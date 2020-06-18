Univision Wins Wednesday in Ratings as English-Language Nets Create 2nd-Place Pileup

Lo siento, English-language broadcast networks. Univision won primetime in the key adults 18-49 demographic on Wednesday. Second place saw Big 4 gridlock.

Univision was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, but fourth in total viewers with an average of 1.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. The Spanish-language network aired a trio of telenovelas: “Te Doy La Vida,” “Amor Eterno” and “Como Tu No Hay Dos.”

NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox all tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.4. NBC, CBS and Fox had 3 shares, ABC got a 2. NBC was first in total viewers with 3.6 million viewers, CBS was second with 2.7 million. ABC was third with 2 million total viewers, Fox was fifth with 1.5 million.

Also Read: Something Called 'CW Happy Hour' Earns Rare - and Awful - 0.0 Rating

NBC aired all reruns of its “One Chicago” shows.

For CBS, “Game On!” at 8 p.m. had a 0.6/4 and 3.4 million viewers. Repeats followed.

For ABC, following a re-airing of “Toy Story 3,” an original “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” at 10 got a 0.3/2 and 1.4 million viewers.

Also Read: Ratings: 'Hollywood Game Night' Hits Record Lows

For Fox, following a rerun, a new episode of “Ultimate Tag” at 9 received a 0.3/2 and 1.4 million viewers.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 880,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 539,000. “The 100” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 719,000 viewers. At 9, “Bulletproof” got a 0.1/0 and 358,000 viewers.