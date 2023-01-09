It’s time to raise your glass to a decade of drama.

The Bravo reality series “Vanderpump Rules” — which follows the antics of former and current employees of Lisa Vanderpump — returns for Season 10 on Feb. 8, 2023.

Breakups and hookups appear to be the theme for the new season, which you can watch the trailer for below.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, whose courtship and wedding were featured in previous seasons, have divorced, and their split appears anything but amicable.

Schwartz has apparently moved on with Raquel Leviss, who announced her split from James Kennedy during the Season 9 reunion.

Kennedy has a new love, as well. His girlfriend Ally Lewber joins the show, as does Kristina Kelly, who returns to the series as Maloney’s ally. Longtime viewers will remember Kelly as a SUR employee from early seasons of the show.

Also returning are Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, Lala Kent, Charli Burnett and of course, Lisa Vanderpump.

Sharp-eyed viewers will also see a cameo from “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais and her son Oliver Saunders, who Vanderpump hires at one of her restaurants.

“Vanderpump Rules” will also delve into Vanderpump’s journey into grandmotherhood and the opening of her new restaurant in Las Vegas.

“Vanderpump Rules” is produced by Evolution Media with Alex Baskin, Jen McClure-Metz, Joe Kingsley, Jeremiah Smith, Natalie Neurauter, Lisa Vanderpump, and Ken Todd serving as executive producers.

Watch the “Vanderpump Rules” Season 10 trailer below: