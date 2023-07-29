The Viola Davis-led action thriller film from MRC, with distribution by Amazon, “G20” will not move forward with production after it received an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA.

On Friday, the actors guild shared a list of projects that were able to continue production “without being in violation of the strike order” and have signed interim agreements with SAG-AFTRA to do so. On that list was “G20,” which Davis was tapped to to star in and produce. Davis and producers have no plans to move forward with production.

Developed with MRC Film, the Amazon Original feature will premiere on Prime Video, though a release date is unknown. Davis was set to star as Taylor Sutton, a U.S. president who must channel her extensive state leadership and military experience to defend her country when a terrorist group overtakes the G20 Summit. “The 33” filmmaker Patricia Riggen signed on to direct from a screenplay by Noah and Logan Miller

The film now joins Apple TV+’s “Tehran” and “The Chosen,” which also received interim agreements from the guild. SAG-AFTRA has granted 68 projects interim agreements thus far during the actors strike, which started July 14.

Per SAG-AFTRA, the union’s interim agreements allow awarded “productions to continue working during a strike provided that the producer agrees to abide by the terms that SAG-AFTRA is seeking from the AMPTP. In that case, the ‘Interim Agreement’ would largely be conformed to the AMPTP agreement on a going-forward basis once the membership ratifies successor agreements with the AMPTP.”