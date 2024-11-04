Viola Davis Narrates Kamala Harris Ad Scored to Beyoncé’s ‘Freedom’ | Video

Viola Davis is narrating a new Kamala Harris ad, titled “Mother,” with Beyoncé’s “Freedom” providing the score. It’s a closing-argument ad, the latest in a run of Democrats pulling in celebrities to provide voiceover in the final days of the 2024 election cycle. It follows George Clooney narrating a recent spot targeting men who didn’t want to admit that they were voting for Harris.

This new ad tells the story of Harris’ mother, featuring Kamala’s role as part of her mother’s legacy. The opening screen showing the title also evokes the cultural trend of calling an iconic figure “mother,” perhaps an intentional attempt to connect Harris with the concept for younger voters.

The ad also focuses on a positive message, avoiding any mention of Donald Trump.

“Something cracks open inside you when you become a mother,” Davis begins to open the spot. “You realize long after you’re gone, these children will be your legacy.”

It cuts to a shot of Kamala’s mother, Shyamala, continuing with, “This mother came to America at 19 years old. She stood five feet tall, but she stood tall — becoming a cancer researcher, birthing two daughters: Kamala and Maya.”

“With them, she birthed her legacy,” Davis underlines. “She taught them to believe in themselves and to stand up for others.”

The spot transitions into a focus on Harris’ own career.

“It’s what made Kamala become a prosecutor who fought for justice, an attorney general who took on corporations to protect the working people, the senator and vice president who stood up for women’s rights,” Davis says.

“Now, in this moment, Kamala Harris has a new way forward,” the narration continues as it moves into laying out Harris’ policies, with the “Freedom” chorus from Beyoncé punching in on this moment.

“She says every worker should be able to provide with dignity. That’s your right,” Davis says, as images of Harris and running mate Tim Walz are interspersed with shots of families. “Every generation should do better than the last. That’s your legacy. Every American should be able to buy a home, start a business, and save enough to invest.”

“It’s time for a new generation of leadership, one of optimism and belief in a better future for all Americans,” Davis says as the ad closes over video of crowds sheering Harris. “This daughter of Shyamala, this daughter of the American story is ready to lead us forward.”

The simple closing image is bold white text on a black background reading, “Vote by November 5. Harris-Walz.”

You can watch the full ad in the video above.