WarnerMedia Signs Deal to Bring HBO Max to Comcast Customers

Just hours after HBO Max launched, WarnerMedia and Comcast on Wednesday agreed to bring the new streaming service to the nation’s largest cable provider. The deal is a welcome boost for HBO Max, considering the new streaming service still doesn’t have deals in place with major streaming players like Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Comcast’s current HBO subscribers who have Xfinity Flex and Xfinity X1 will now be able to sign into HBO Max using their existing HBO login info. New customers will be able to purchase HBO Max, which runs $14.99 per month, in the next few days, per a joint release from the companies.

“We’re thrilled to cap off the excitement of today’s launch by adding Comcast’s Xfinity to our roster of distributors who are now offering HBO Max to their customers,” Rich Warren, president of WarnerMedia Distribution, said in a statement. “This deal marks another important step in the distribution of HBO Max and provides millions of Xfinity customers with access to the product.”

Adding Comcast, which has nearly 21 million customers, fills an important void for HBO Max, as it looks to ramp up and compete with more established streaming companies like Netflix and even recent entrants like Disney+. HBO Max is also available via Altice USA, Apple, Charter, Cox, Hulu, Samsung, YouTube TV, Verizon and both Xbox One and Playstation 4.

HBO Max debuted earlier on Wednesday with a handful of new originals, along with classic HBO series like “The Sopranos” and “Game of Thrones.” Big-time network shows like “Friends,” which left Netflix at the beginning of the year, and “The Big Bang Theory” are also featured, along with movies like “Joker” and “Crazy Rich Asians.” The entire slate of “Harry Potter” films was also added at the last minute.

