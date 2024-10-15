Where to Watch ‘Anatomy of Lies’: Is the Doc About the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Writer Who Faked Cancer Streaming?

Back in 2022, Vanity Fair exposed “Grey’s Anatomy” writer Elisabeth Finch for years’ worth of lies. Now, her full story is being told in docuseries form.

Directed by Evgenia Peretz and David Schisgall, “Anatomy of Lies” chronicles the rise and fall of “Grey’s Anatomy” writer Elisabeth Finch, who was revealed to be a serial liar and ended up becoming fodder for several major episodes of ABC’s medical saga.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When does “Anatomy of Lies” come out?

“Anatomy of Lies” began streaming on Oct. 15, 2024.

Where is it streaming?

You can find the docuseries streaming exclusively on Peacock.

How many episodes are there?

“Anatomy of Lies” is a 3-part docuseries. Each episode is 60 minutes long, and all three episodes released on Oct. 15.

What is “Anatomy of Lies” about?

The series details the rise and fall of Finch, as told by some of the people who were closest to her — many of them speaking for the first time.

Per the official synopsis: Grey’s Anatomy writer Elisabeth Finch wows Hollywood with her extraordinary life story, but one woman’s quest to discover the truth reveals a jaw-dropping web of lies.

Following the shocking exclusive feature first published in Vanity Fair in 2022, comes a new three-part documentary series that gives audiences unique insight into a Hollywood dream that was simply too good to be true, and a scandal that engulfed one of the biggest and most beloved television shows of the past 20 years.

Watch the trailer