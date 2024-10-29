Will Ferrell Joins ‘Billy on the Street’ to Rock the Loud White Men’s Vote for Kamala Harris | Video

Will Ferrell joined comedian and actor Billy Eichner for his series “Billy on the Street” to reach white men who are voting for Vice President Kamala Harris come November while asking folks what their favorite Ferrell projects are.

“We are out here today to represent a very important voter demographic ‘Loud White Men for Kamala Harris,’ so you’re ready, Will?” Eichner asks Will Ferrell before the actor darts away.

The two then take off in their efforts to nail their first interview.

“Would you have sex with a Trump voter?” Eichner asks a woman texting on the street.

“Absolutely not,” the woman replied.

“Thank you very much,” Eichner says before handing her a dollar. For another dollar: what’s your favorite Will Ferrell movie?”

“‘Elf,’” she answered. ‘Talladega Nights’ is a big one because I worked in racing … .”

“Oh wow! I don’t have time for this whole biography,” Eichner said cutting the woman off and moving onto his next interviewee. He then asked a man if he’d rather see a sequel to “Elf” or Trump.

“Elf,” the man responded, who was then awarded a Washington. He added that while he hasn’t voted yet, he just registered and plans to submit his ballot for Harris.

Several of the folks they encountered shared that they were either mailing in their ballots or dropping their ballots off, and others Eichner just asked to holler aloud that they’re casting their vote for Harris.

“Yes, I support Kamala,” one man told the pair.

“Yes, that’s not that loud,” Eichner shot back at him.

“Oh, louder? I support Kamala!” the man yelled.

“I support Kamala!” the man said louder.

“Yessssss!” Eichner said with satisfaction.

The video ended with the comedians hugging a guy who screamed that he too would be voting for Harris.