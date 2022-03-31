Will Smith Artwork Oscars Slap

TheWrap Illustration/Getty Images

Is Will Smith’s Career ‘Mortally Wounded’ After That Oscars Slap?

by and | March 31, 2022 @ 6:30 AM

”His brand is permanently tarnished,“ one top talent agent said

Will Smith’s status as one of the world’s biggest movie stars is likely to take a significant hit in the wake of his slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, Hollywood experts said, even if he continues to find work and appeal to his fans.

“I think he’s mortally wounded,” one top talent agent told TheWrap of the Smith fallout, calling the onstage assault and his subsequent speech in accepting the Best Actor Oscar an “almost unbelievable level of narcissism.”

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

Umberto Gonzalez

Film Reporter ◘umberto@thewrap.com◘Twitter: @elmayimbe

