‘Wolf Like Me’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

“Wolf Like Me,” Peacock’s original rom-com series starring Josh Gad and Isla Fisher, will return for Season 2 on Peacock.

In the series, Gad plays Gary, a widowed father struggling to raise his troubled 11-year-old daughter Emma (Ariel Donoghue). When the pair crashes into Mary (Fisher) — literally, as the trio comes together because of a car accident — Mary immediately develops a bond with Emma, and shortly thereafter, Mary and Gary find themselves in their own love story. Of course, it gets a bit complicated because Mary is, well, a werewolf.

“I’m thrilled to be able to continue Mary and Gary’s story into the next phase of their relationship, especially considering the stakes couldn’t be higher,” Abe Forsythe, series creator, executive producer and director said in a statement. “Knowing we have an audience invested in their story is a dream come true for us. Our crew is already having a lot of fun building on what we created with season one, I can’t wait for everyone to experience it alongside our characters.”

In the Season 1 finale, viewers see that Mary’s love for Emma and Gary stops her from eating them when she transforms, but it doesn’t stop her from hurting others. Still, Emma seems to be OK after learning Mary’s secret, and together, the trio drive off.

Where exactly “Wolf Like Me” Season 2 will pick up remains unclear, as is when it will premiere on Peacock. But executive producers Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea and Steve Hutensky for Made Up Stories promise that the second season will bring even more adventure.

“If people were surprised by season one of ‘Wolf Like Me,’ we guarantee they will be amazed at what the universe is going to throw at Mary and Gary this time around,” the trio said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Abe, Isla and Josh again on this truly unique show.”

“We are over the moon that ‘Wolf Like Me’s’ unique and high-stakes love story resonated so strongly with Peacock viewers,” Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and streaming said in a statement. “Josh and Isla’s critically-acclaimed performances in this beloved romantic dramedy were exquisite and we can’t wait to see what Abe Forsythe and our partners at Made Up Stories and Endeavor Content come up with for season two.”

Season 1 of “Wolf Like Me” is available to stream on Peacock.