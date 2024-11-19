Balenciaga Releases an Elevated Athletic Wear Collaboration With Under Armour

Balenciaga releases a co-branded collection with Under Armour, the annual Baby2Baby Gala honors Charlize Theron, Hedges Projects announces representation of The Jon Gould Collection of Andy Warhol Photographs and Kathy Hilton unveils a holiday jewelry collection with Anna Zuckerman.

Source: Balenciaga

Balenciaga has released the Under Armour Series, an elevated athletic wear collaboration first unveiled at the Balenciaga Spring ’25 show in Shanghai.

The co-branded collection includes men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, sneakers, bags, jewelry, sunglasses and accessories that meld American sportswear manufacturer Under Armour’s technical expertise with Balenciaga’s savoir-faire and silhouettes.

The Under Armour logo, centered over a classic Balenciaga stamp, is ubiquitous throughout the series, appearing as insignias, prints and embroideries alongside the house’s signature Loop Sports Icon logo.

The series features ready-to-wear items including Under Armour’s hallmark athletic base layer pieces and innovative reversible garments including windbreakers, quarter-zip pullovers and track suit separates. Also offered are zip-up hoodies, sweatpants and Balenciaga’s signature baggy denim, interspersed with the athletic brand’s sportswear detailing.

The footwear offering features special editions of the Balenciaga Runner, 3XL and the new Hyper Sneaker, while accessories include silver plated jewelry with the Under Armour logo, single-mold wraparound sunglasses, duffle bags, backpacks and crossbody messenger bags in shiny leather and recycled nylon with the House’s signature washed, pierced and distressed finishes.

Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Charlize Theron and Norah Weinstein (Source: Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

The stars turn out for the annual Baby2Baby Gala honoring Charlize Theron

Last Saturday, Baby2Baby, the national nonprofit organization that provides basic necessities to children living in poverty, hosted its annual gala, presented by Paul Mitchell, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

The event honored Charlize Theron with the Giving Tree Award and featured a special performance by Nelly. The gala was attended by more than 800 guests including Anna Kendrick, Ashanti, Ashley Graham, Camila Alves McConaughey, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Erin Foster, Heidi Klum, Hilary Swank, Jessica Alba, Cash Warren, Joel Madden, John Paul DeJoria, Eloise DeJoria, Katy Perry, Mayor Karen Bass, Miranda Kerr, Evan Spiegel, Naomi Osaka, Rick Caruso, Tina Caruso and Vanessa Bryant, who helped raise more than $17 million to support Baby2Baby’s mission.

Over the last 13 years, the organization has distributed more than 470 million critical items including diapers, formula and clothing to families in need across the country.

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr (Source: Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

The program kicked off with an exclusive video from the set of “The White Lotus” Season 3, featuring Baby2Baby supporter Michelle Monaghan (one of the organization’s “Angels”) and Patrick Schwarzenegger. Following that, Jennifer Garner welcomed guests while board member Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson led the fundraising portion of the evening, resulting in a record-breaking $17 million raised.

The dinner experience, featuring dishes from Los Angeles’ top chefs and restaurants, was curated and led by Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo of Jon & Vinny’s and Carmelized Productions. Participating restaurants included Badmaash, Bar Chelou, Escuela Taqueria, Found Oyster, Queen St., Funke, Helen’s Wines, Majordōmo, Moo’s Craft Barbecue, Mr. Chow, Pizzeria Bianco, Sugarfish by Sushi Nozawa, Stella West Hollywood, Stir Crazy and Yangban, with desserts from Jeni’s Ice Creams and Valerie Confections, and late night bites from Jon & Vinny’s and Shake Shack.

Paris Hilton and Michelle Monaghan (Source: Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

To close out the evening’s program, dynamic duo and stars of the upcoming reboot of “Simple Life,” Baby2Baby board member Nicole Richie Madden and Paris Hilton thanked the room for their generous contributions and brought the crowd to their feet to welcome Nelly to the stage.

Source: Hedges Project

Hedges Projects announces the exclusive representation of The Jon Gould Collection of Andy Warhol Photographs

Hedges Projects, the world’s leader in the purchase and sale of Andy Warhol photography, has announced the exclusive representation of The Jon Gould Collection of Andy Warhol Photographs.

The Jon Gould Collection of Andy Warhol Photographs includes hundreds of unique silver gelatin prints gifted by Andy Warhol to Jon Gould during their relationship. Upon Gould’s death in 1986, due to complications related to AIDS, the collection passed to his family, through whom the works are now available exclusively through Hedges Projects.

The most photographed subject of Andy Warhol’s art-making career, Gould was born in Massachusetts to an East Coast establishment family with lineage back to the Mayflower and is best known as a Paramount Pictures film executive and Warhol’s final partner. Warhol photographed Gould constantly when they were together and created a silkscreen portrait of him in 1981.

The Jon Gould Collection of Andy Warhol Photographs features scores of heroic portraits of Gould along with other notable subjects such as Mick Jagger, Bianca Jagger and Robert Rauschenberg. The works in this collection depict events and activities from The Andy Warhol Diaries (editor Pat Hackett) and the Netflix series of the same name. They are also found in The Andy Warhol Photography Archive at The Cantor Arts Center of Stanford University.

The combination of Warhol’s Diaries and the Photo Archive enables scholars, students, curators and collectors to research and contextualize these works in a singular manner providing insight into the artist and his subjects unlike any other medium. These works have never been commercially exhibited nor made available for purchase. A series of exhibitions is planned for venues in the United States and Europe in 2025.

For more information email james@hedgesprojects.com.

Source: Anna Zuckerman

Kathy Hilton and Anna Zuckerman unveil a holiday jewelry collection

Kathy Hilton and jewelry designer Anna Zuckerman have launched a holiday jewelry collection as part of their ongoing collaboration.

The Kathy Hilton x Anna Zuckerman Holiday Collection features 30 pieces that blend reimagined versions of Hilton’s Zuckerman favorites with new pieces crafted for this collection.

“The holidays are always such a special time for me and my family as we host and attend so many celebrations throughout the season,” Hilton said. “I’m so excited to be able to wear and share such a beautiful collection that can be easily incorporated into anyone’s holiday look and at an accessible price point.”

Anna Zuckerman sustainable designs are made by repurposing salvaged lab-grown diamonds and gem materials, and bonding them to the high quality lab-created stones, to create the look of the finest diamonds and gemstones.

The Kathy Hilton x Anna Zuckerman collection prices range from $45 to $2,000 and is available on annazuckerman.com as well as at Anna Zuckerman boutiques located in Boca Raton and Aspen.

Source: Juliette Favat

Maison Louis Marie pops up at Platform

Los Angeles based fragrance house Maison Louis Marie has opened a holiday pop-up store at Platform in Culver City. The boutique showcases the brand’s full collection, including candles, perfumes, discovery sets, home fragrances and more.

Founded in 2013 by Marie du Petit Thouars, Maison Louis Marie has a heritage rooted in botanical exploration. Thouar’s ancestor, Louis Marie Aubert du Petit Thouars, was exiled to Madagascar, La Reunion and the Mauritius Islands during the French Revolution, and while there discovered a vast array of plant specimens. He returned to France 10 years later with a collection of over 2,000 plants and was elected a member of the Académie des Sciences.

Since its inception, Maison Louis Marie has remained dedicated to the art of perfumery, blending tradition with innovation to create fragrances that evoke emotion and leave a lasting impression. Each scent is meticulously crafted using the finest botanical ingredients sourced from around the world, ensuring a supreme sensory experience that transcends trends and fads.

“Our commitment to quality and craftsmanship is at the core of everything we do,” Marie du Petit Thouars said. “We believe that luxury is not just about owning something exquisite, but about experiencing the beauty and artistry behind it. That’s why we pour our passion and expertise into every fragrance we create, ensuring that each one is a masterpiece in its own right.”

The pop up can be found at 8850 Washington Blvd. through the end of December.

Source: RMS

Dôen and RMS Beauty introduce The Soirée Set

Los Angeles-based fashion brand Dôen has teamed up with RMS Beauty, the clean beauty brand by makeup artist Rose-Marie Swift, on a limited edition holiday makeup and skincare trio.

The limited edition Soirée Set includes curated full-sized RMS skincare and makeup staples including Kakadu Beauty Oil and cult favorites Lip2Cheek and Luminizer in two new exclusive shades, Pinot and Champagne, all wrapped up in a black velvet drawstring pochette.

“Beautiful and feminine design should be in perfect harmony with one’s makeup,” Swift said of the collaboration. “We imagined and created what you would need for an evening makeup look with a seductive, just-bitten, innocent flush of deep burgundy color in an exclusive Lip2Cheek shade called Pinot. To catch and reflect a golden moonlight glow, we included our newest shade of Luminizer. The best looking makeup starts with radiant skin, and this set has it all — wrapped in velvet — including our Beauty Oil made with my preferred blend of adaptogenic herbs.”

The set retails for $128 and is available online and in-store through Dôen and RMS Beauty.

