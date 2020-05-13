YouTube has launched the trailer for a new reality competition series called “Sleeping With Friends,” and believe it or not, the contestants will actually be sleeping.

That’s the entire goal of this educational reality competition series, which will begin stream for free on YouTube on May 20, timed to Mental Health Awareness Week. Hosted by BrainCraft’s Vanessa Hill, competitors in this three-part series will be competing to improve their own sleeping habits the most by using new techniques and products.

The series will feature Mitch and Greg from ASAPScience, Donna Yatz of PsychIRL, Melissa Maribel, judges and mental health professionals Kati Morton, Dr. Ali Mattu, Trace Dominguez.

In the trailer, which you can watch above, competitors try their best to get the best night’s sleep, but find the task is not as easy as it seems.

According to YouTube, “Sleep is the ultimate performance enhancer and best preventative medicine. Yet, a 2018 CDC study revealed that every night, 35% of Americans don’t get enough. We’re in a cultural shift where more people are trying to reclaim sleep – and using YouTube for on-demand sleep aids and information. BrainCraft presents the world’s first sleep competition series with ‘Sleeping with Friends!'”

The YouTube Original series is produced by 96 Next.

“Sleeping With Friends” premieres May 20 on YouTube.