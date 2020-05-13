YouTube Originals Has a New Competition Series Where the Entire Goal Is to Fall Asleep (Video)

“Sleeping With Friends” premieres later this month

| May 13, 2020 @ 9:51 AM

YouTube has launched the trailer for a new reality competition series called “Sleeping With Friends,” and believe it or not, the contestants will actually be sleeping.

That’s the entire goal of this educational reality competition series, which will begin stream for free on YouTube on May 20, timed to Mental Health Awareness Week. Hosted by BrainCraft’s Vanessa Hill, competitors in this three-part series will be competing to improve their own sleeping habits the most by using new techniques and products.

The series will feature Mitch and Greg from ASAPScience, Donna Yatz of PsychIRL, Melissa Maribel, judges and mental health professionals Kati Morton, Dr. Ali Mattu, Trace Dominguez.

Also Read: ViacomCBS, YouTube TV Expand Distribution Agreement

In the trailer, which you can watch above, competitors try their best to get the best night’s sleep, but find the task is not as easy as it seems.

According to YouTube, “Sleep is the ultimate performance enhancer and best preventative medicine. Yet, a 2018 CDC study revealed that every night, 35% of Americans don’t get enough. We’re in a cultural shift where more people are trying to reclaim sleep – and using YouTube for on-demand sleep aids and information. BrainCraft presents the world’s first sleep competition series with ‘Sleeping with Friends!'”

The YouTube Original series is produced by 96 Next.

“Sleeping With Friends” premieres May 20 on YouTube.

'Hollywood': Here Are All the Real People Who Appear in Ryan Murphy's New Netflix Series (Photos)

  • HOLLYWOOD
  • Hollywood Queen Latifah Hattie McDaniel Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Jack Picking Rock Hudson Getty Images/Netflix
  • Jim Parsons in Hollywood Netflix
  • Hollywood Anthony Coons Guy Madison Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Samuel Caleb Walker Rory Calhoun Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Michelle Krusiec Anna May Wong Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Joe Marinelli Sidney Franklin Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Timothy Dvorak Irving Thalberg Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Camille Natta Luise Rainer Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Fred Grandy C Aubrey Smith Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Frank Crim Mickey Cohen Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Daniel London George Cukor Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Billy Boyd Noel Coward Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Paget Brewster Tallulah Bankhead Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Katie McGuinness Vivien Leigh Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Darren Richardson Cole Porter Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Carrie Gibson Dorothy Arzner Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Aidan Bristow George Hurrell Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Harriet Harris Eleanor Roosevelt Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Daniel Hagen Joseph Breen Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Holly Kaplan Hedda Hopper Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Mitch Eakins Robert Montgomery Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Dan Sachoff Fredric March Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Rachel Emerson Rosalind Russell Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Ashley Wood Loretta Young Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Marie Oldenbourg Susan Hayward Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Brett Holland George Murphy Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood David Gilchrist Donald Crisp Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Michael Saltzman Ernest Borgnine Getty Images/Netflix
1 of 30

Rock Hudson and Anna May Wong aren’t the only 1940s stars who stop by

Most of the main players in Ryan Murphy's new period drama "Hollywood" are fictional, but a number of real stars, filmmakers and movie executives from the 1940s are also portrayed on the miniseries. From the trio of actors who have sizable roles to the blink-and-you-missed-it cameos, here's the complete rundown of who's real in "Hollywood."

Also Read: Ryan Murphy on Mixing Fact and Fiction in Netflix’s ‘Hollywood’ to Create a Better World

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE