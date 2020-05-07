ViacomCBS, YouTube TV Expand Distribution Agreement

ViacomCBS will add 14 of its cable networks to YouTube TV as part of an expansion of its original multi-year distribution agreement with Google. The deal also continues YouTube TV’s distribution of ViacomCBS subscription services including Showtime.

ViacomCBS said Thursday that in addition to continuing to host CBS broadcast stations, YouTube TV will gain access to networks including: BET, CMT, VH1, MTV, Paramount Network, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and TV Land.

The new content will launch on YouTube TV “this summer,” ViacomCBS said. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Also Read: ABC Finishes 3rd in Total Viewers on Night of 'The Conners,' Other Sitcom Season Finales

“We are thrilled to have reached an expanded agreement with YouTube TV that recognizes the full power of our newly combined portfolio as ViacomCBS,” the network’s U.S. networks distribution president Ray Hopkins said in a statement. “Google has been an excellent partner, and we look forward to bringing even more of our entertainment networks to YouTube TV subscribers for the first time.”

Subsets of broadcast channels like BET Her, MTV2 and MTV Classic — along with Nick Jr., NickToons and TeenNick — will also join the lineup. YouTube TV global head of partnerships Lori Conkling said YouTube is “excited” about the upcoming launch.

“Our expanded partnership delivers on our promise to offer a premium portfolio of content to our YouTube TV subscribers, as well as across the YouTube platforms,” Conkling said in a statement.

Also Read: YouTube Revenue Hits $4 Billion in Q1, Increasing 33% From a Year Ago

The YouTube TV subscription streaming and DVR service launched in 2017 and currently hosts programs from over 70 networks which subscribers access for $50 per month. That fee offers pretty comprehensive cable access, but YouTube TV doesn’t have everything — in February it announced it would drop all regional sports networks owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group after the two were unable to reach an agreement that would allow YouTube TV to continue carrying Fox Networks’ RSNs.