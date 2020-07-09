Zendaya Shares Steamy Still From Movie Shot in Quarantine With John David Washington

Zendaya has shared a black and white still from a movie that both she and “BlacKkKlansman” star John David Washington filmed while under coronavirus lockdown called “Malcolm & Marie.”

Deadline on Wednesday reported that Zendaya and Washington between late June and early July filmed “Malcolm & Marie” based on a script by “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson. Take a look at the still below:

Zendaya didn’t share any details about the film’s story, but Deadline notes that the film resembles “Marriage Story” in its themes.

Levinson wrote the first draft of the script for “Malcolm & Marie” in just six days in March after production on “Euphoria” was shut down. They then filmed and completed production on the movie at the Caterpillar House in Carmel, CA, a massive home on a vast, open estate.

Only 12 people were allowed on set at any given time, and the cast and crew was required to quarantine for two weeks in Monterey, CA before starting. Everyone took multiple COVID-19 tests, temperature checks, and crew was not allowed to interact with actors without wearing appropriate PPE gear. The entire production was done with the approval of Hollywood’s guilds.

Washington will next be seen in Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” and Zendaya will next be seen in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune.”

