Wilmer Valderrama is teaming up with Disney Branded Television to develop a new version of “Zorro.”

The actor not only serves as executive producer, but will star as Don Diego de la Vega – and his alter ego Zorro (the dashing swashbuckler).

Gary Marsh, Disney Branded Televisions outgoing president, will also executive produce under his new production banner at Disney General Entertainment. Zorro Productions, Inc’s John Gertz (“The Mask of Zorro,” “The Legend of Zorro”) is an additional executive producer.

“We’re reimagining this Disney classic as a compelling period piece, set in Pueblo de Los Angeles, but told in a very modern telenovela style — with richly drawn contemporary characters and relationships set against the action, drama, suspense and humor of the original, iconic Zorro,” Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television said in a statement Tuesday. “Wilmer shares our commitment to reflect the interesting and rich diversity of the human experience and we look forward to delivering a culturally relevant and entertaining story with definitional characters that will connect with our viewers for generations to come.”

“Growing up, Zorro was the one character that made me, as a Latino, feel like I could be a hero,” Valderrama said in his statement. “As an adult and a storyteller, I have a responsibility in the stories that I help bring to life. To partner with Gary and Disney to bring Zorro back into the family after 60 years and be a part of the legacy for other children to know they too can be the heroes of their own stories is a dream come true.”

The original “Zorro” TV series, which ran from 1957-1959, followed de la Vega as he defended the poor and fought against military tyrants, while riding his black stallion, Tornado.

