2024 Academy Museum Gala Red Carpet: Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Paul Mescal and More | Photos

“The Academy Museum Gala celebrates the power, global impact, and indelible importance of cinema,” museum director and president Amy Homma says

Rachel Marlowe

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures held its fourth annual gala at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Honorees at this year’s gala were Academy Award-nominated actor Paul Mescal; Academy Award-winning actress, singer, and dancer Rita Moreno; and two-time Academy Award-winning and six-time Academy Award-nominated writer and director Quentin Tarantino. 

A high wattage crowd turned out for the event, which highlighted the museum’s mission to advance the understanding, celebration and preservation of cinema and expand knowledge and conversation about film as a global art form and cultural force. Attendees included Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Gal Gadot, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Olivia Wilde, Greta Lee, Demi Moore, Mikey Madison, Drew Starkey, Sofia Richie Grainge, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Ayo Edebiri and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Following cocktails provided by Tequila Don Julio, gala co-chair Eva Longoria kicked off the evening, introducing director and president of the Academy Museum, Amy Homma, who welcomed guests to the special fundraiser. Steven Spielberg, a three-time Oscar winner and 23-time nominee, then presented the first honor of the night – the Icon Award, celebrating an artist whose career has had a significant global cultural impact – to Rita Moreno.

After dinner by guest chef Curtis Stone and Wolfgang Puck Catering, actor Colman Domingo made his way to the stage to welcome four-time Oscar-nominee Saoirse Ronan, who presented Paul Mescal with the Vantage Award. This award honors an emerging artist or scholar who is helping to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around cinema.

The final honor of the night – the Luminary Award, which is given to an artist whose singular contributions have expanded the creative possibilities of cinema – was presented by two-time Oscar nominee John Travolta to Quentin Tarantino. During his acceptance speech, Tarantino announced the donation of his first handwritten draft of the script for “Pulp Fiction” to the museum. 

Grammy Award-winning singer Ariana Grande closed out the evening by introducing her “Wicked” co-star Cynthia Erivo, who treated guests to a surprise musical performance, singing “I’m Here,” from “The Color Purple,” Diana Ross’ “Home” from “The Wiz,” “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz” and Prince’s “Purple Rain.”

Supported by Rolex, the official watch partner and founding supporter of the Academy Museum, the Gala was co-chaired by Academy Museum trustee, physician, producer, philanthropist and entrepreneur Dr. Eric Esrailian; Academy Award-nominated actress, producer, director and activist Salma Hayek Pinault; Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman; Academy Museum trustee and actress, director, producer and activist Eva Longoria; Academy Museum founding supporter Jean Hersholt; and Humanitarian Award winner, actor, filmmaker and studio founder Tyler Perry.  

The evening raised over $11 million to support museum exhibitions, education initiatives and public programming, including screenings, K–12 programs and access initiatives in service of the public and the local community of Los Angeles. 

Opened in September 2021, the Academy Museum is the largest museum in the United States devoted to the arts, sciences and artists of moviemaking. Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Renzo Piano, the museum’s LEED Gold certified campus contains the restored and revitalized historic Saban Building – formerly known as the May Company building – and a soaring spherical addition. Together, these buildings contain 50,000 square feet of exhibition spaces, two state-of-the-art theaters and the Shirley Temple Education Studio.

Check out TheWrap’s official gallery of the fourth annual Academy Museum Gala’s red carpet below.

Paul Mescal and Rita Moreno and Quentin Tarantino
Getty

Kim Kardashian in a Tiffany necklace, earrings and rings in platinum with diamonds and archival Mugler

Getty

Demi Moore in Tiffany white gold earrings with tanzanites, hand-carved chalcedony and diamonds, a Tiffany & Co. Archives bracelet, a Tiffany Victoria ring, a ring in platinum with diamonds and Prada.

Getty

Olivia Wilde in a Tiffany necklace in platinum with diamonds from the 2024 Tiffany Blue Book collection, Tiffany diamond earrings in platinum, a Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Six Bees ring, a diamond ring in platinum and Erdem.

Getty

Ayo Edebiri in Tiffany Jazz earrings, a Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany ring with an orange sapphire and Thom Browne.

getty

Gal Gadot in a Tiffany necklace and ring in platinum with green tourmalines, Tiffany diamond earrings in platinum, a Tiffany & Co. Archives bracelet with diamonds and emeralds and Loewe

Getty

Selena Gomez in Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti earrings, Bone cuffs and rings with a Tiffany Forever band ring and Alaia.

Getty

Colman Domingo in T1 bangles and earrings with Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams and HardWear rings and Maison Valentino.

Getty

Mikey Madison in a Tiffany T T1 Diamond necklace, Tiffany Lock bangle and a Tiffany Knot double row ring and Louis Vuitton.

Getty

Dwyane Wade in a Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany brooch, a Tiffany Eternity watch, T1 earrings and Gucci.

Getty

Gabrielle Union in a Tiffany necklace in platinum with a morganite, milky quartz and diamonds, a bracelet in platinum with un-enhanced padparadscha sapphires and diamonds, a ring in platinum with a morganite and diamonds, diamond earrings and Elie Saab.

Getty

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in a Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Bird on a Rock pendant and earrings in platinum and 18-karat yellow gold with diamonds from the 2024 Blue Book Collection and Saint Laurent

Getty

Honoree Quentin Tarantino in Dior

Getty

Honoree Rita Moreno in Dior

Getty

Honoree Paul Mescal in Gucci

Getty

Eddie Redmayne in Valentino

Getty

Ava DuVernay in Louis Vuitton

Getty

Arianna Grande in Balmain

Getty

Tyler Perry

Getty

Sarah Paulson in Prada

Getty

Da’Vine Joy Randolph in Louis Vuitton

Getty

Jeff Goldblum

Getty

Joey King in Carolina Herrera

Getty

Laura Harrier in Ludovic de Saint Sernin

Getty

Kendall Jenner in Schiaparelli couture with De Beers jewelry

Getty

Elizabeth Olsen in Nina Ricci

Getty

Nicole Kidman in Balenciaga

Getty

Zoe Saldana in Harris Reed

Getty

Dan Levy in Ben Cobb for Tiger of Sweden

Getty

Kaia Gerber in vintage Alexander McQueen for Givenchy

Getty

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Getty

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Getty

Aubrey Plaza in Miu Miu

Getty

Lamorne Morris

Getty

Margaret Qualley in Chanel

Rachel Marlowe is the editor of the WrapStyle newsletter. Marlowe brings over 15 years of experience as a writer and editor for leading international print magazines, newspapers, and successful travel, fashion, and beauty websites. Her work has been published in print and online for Vogue, Coveteur, Self, Allure, The London Times, W, Cherry Bombe, CNN…

