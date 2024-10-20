2024 Academy Museum Gala Red Carpet: Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Paul Mescal and More | Photos

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures held its fourth annual gala at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Honorees at this year’s gala were Academy Award-nominated actor Paul Mescal; Academy Award-winning actress, singer, and dancer Rita Moreno; and two-time Academy Award-winning and six-time Academy Award-nominated writer and director Quentin Tarantino.

A high wattage crowd turned out for the event, which highlighted the museum’s mission to advance the understanding, celebration and preservation of cinema and expand knowledge and conversation about film as a global art form and cultural force. Attendees included Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Gal Gadot, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Olivia Wilde, Greta Lee, Demi Moore, Mikey Madison, Drew Starkey, Sofia Richie Grainge, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Ayo Edebiri and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Following cocktails provided by Tequila Don Julio, gala co-chair Eva Longoria kicked off the evening, introducing director and president of the Academy Museum, Amy Homma, who welcomed guests to the special fundraiser. Steven Spielberg, a three-time Oscar winner and 23-time nominee, then presented the first honor of the night – the Icon Award, celebrating an artist whose career has had a significant global cultural impact – to Rita Moreno.

After dinner by guest chef Curtis Stone and Wolfgang Puck Catering, actor Colman Domingo made his way to the stage to welcome four-time Oscar-nominee Saoirse Ronan, who presented Paul Mescal with the Vantage Award. This award honors an emerging artist or scholar who is helping to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around cinema.

The final honor of the night – the Luminary Award, which is given to an artist whose singular contributions have expanded the creative possibilities of cinema – was presented by two-time Oscar nominee John Travolta to Quentin Tarantino. During his acceptance speech, Tarantino announced the donation of his first handwritten draft of the script for “Pulp Fiction” to the museum.

Grammy Award-winning singer Ariana Grande closed out the evening by introducing her “Wicked” co-star Cynthia Erivo, who treated guests to a surprise musical performance, singing “I’m Here,” from “The Color Purple,” Diana Ross’ “Home” from “The Wiz,” “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz” and Prince’s “Purple Rain.”

Supported by Rolex, the official watch partner and founding supporter of the Academy Museum, the Gala was co-chaired by Academy Museum trustee, physician, producer, philanthropist and entrepreneur Dr. Eric Esrailian; Academy Award-nominated actress, producer, director and activist Salma Hayek Pinault; Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman; Academy Museum trustee and actress, director, producer and activist Eva Longoria; Academy Museum founding supporter Jean Hersholt; and Humanitarian Award winner, actor, filmmaker and studio founder Tyler Perry.

The evening raised over $11 million to support museum exhibitions, education initiatives and public programming, including screenings, K–12 programs and access initiatives in service of the public and the local community of Los Angeles.

Opened in September 2021, the Academy Museum is the largest museum in the United States devoted to the arts, sciences and artists of moviemaking. Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Renzo Piano, the museum’s LEED Gold certified campus contains the restored and revitalized historic Saban Building – formerly known as the May Company building – and a soaring spherical addition. Together, these buildings contain 50,000 square feet of exhibition spaces, two state-of-the-art theaters and the Shirley Temple Education Studio.

