The Academy Museum Names Paul Mescal, Rita Moreno and Quentin Tarantino as 2024 Gala Honorees

The Academy Museum names its fourth annual gala honorees, Kiosk-o-thèque and Searchlight Pictures present a “Kinds of Kindness” experience on Sunset Boulevard, Balenciaga opens its Souvenir Shop in Paris and Cher celebrates The Abbey’s relaunch.

Source: The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

The Academy Museum names fourth annual gala honorees

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures named the honorees for its fourth annual fundraising gala to be held Oct. 19.

Academy Award-nominated actor Paul Mescal, Academy Award-winning actress, singer and dancer Rita Moreno and two-time Academy Award-winning and six-time Academy Award-nominated writer and director Quentin Tarantino were announced June 10 as this year’s nominees.

The evening will help raise vital funds to support museum exhibitions, education initiatives and public programming, including screenings, K–12 programs and access initiatives in service of the public and the local community of Los Angeles.

Supported by Rolex, the official watch partner and founding supporter of the Academy Museum, the Gala will be cochaired by Academy Museum trustee, physician, producer, philanthropist and entrepreneur Dr. Eric Esrailian; Academy Award-nominated actress, producer, director and activist Salma Hayek Pinault; Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman; Academy Museum trustee and actress, director, producer and activist Eva Longoria; and Academy Museum founding supporter, Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award winner and actor, filmmaker and studio founder Tyler Perry.

Paul Mescal, Rita Moreno and Quentin Tarantino (Source: The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

The three awards presented at this year’s Academy Museum Gala reflect the institute’s continued mission to advance the understanding, celebration and preservation of film and to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around cinema. The awards presented at this year’s gala include: The Vantage Award, honoring an emerging artist or scholar and this year presented to Mescal; the Icon Award, celebrating an artist whose career has had a significant global cultural impact and presented this year to Moreno; and the Luminary Award, presented to Quentin Tarantino and annually given to an artist whose singular contributions have expanded the creative possibilities of cinema.

Additional details about the gala will be announced in the coming months.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Source: Bulgari)

Bulgari premieres their new docufilm with coast-to-coast screenings

Bulgari Hotels and Resorts premiered their new docufilm, “An Emperor’s Jewel – The Making of The Bulgari Hotel Roma,” with coast-to-coast screening events in Los Angeles and New York last week.

The documentary, produced by Atomic Production and directed by Andrea Rovetta, takes audiences on an exclusive behind-the-scenes journey into the creation of the new Bulgari Hotel Roma, chronicling an imaginary timeline from the Augustus Empire to the grand opening event in June 2023.

Delving into the meticulous planning, architectural brilliance and artistic vision behind the project, the film draws parallels between hotel construction and Bulgari’s jewelry craftsmanship, emphasizing Roman heritage, Italian creativity and timeless design.

The movie also features actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a Bulgari brand ambassador, experiencing the hotel as its first guest. In an imaginary conversation with the spirit of Emperor Augustus, the actress highlights the connection between the property, the history of Roma and the Italian legacy of excellence for craftsmanship, design and the art of living.

The movie ends with the hotel’s opening party, which featured over 600 guests and celebrities like Rome’s mayor Roberto Gualtieri, Zendaya and Alessandro Gassmann.

Part of the LVMH Group, Bulgari was founded in Rome in 1884 as a jewelry shop and has since evolved into a global and diversified luxury purveyor of products and services, ranging from fine jewels and high-end watches to accessories, perfumes and hotels.

“An Emperor’s Jewel – The Making of the Bvlgari Hotel Roma” is available now on Amazon Prime.

Source: “Are We On Air ?”

Kiosk-o-thèque and Searchlight Pictures present a “Kinds of Kindness” experience

Arman Naféei’s “Are We On Air ?” Kiosk-o-thèque is collaborating with Searchlight Pictures on a one-of-a-kind, exclusive experience showcasing limited edition items inspired by the film “Kinds of Kindness,” directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie and Hunter Schafer.

As with all Kiosk collaborations, the world of the film will come to life for guests with a kick-off event featuring sneak peek clips with free popcorn. Exclusive, limited edition merchandise such as patches and film strips created in partnership with Kodak – the movie was shot on 35mm – T-shirts, tote bags and posters signed by Lanthimos will be given out while supplies last.

The event will also mark the Los Angeles launch of a variety of exclusive brand collaborations available for purchase, including Selima Optique’s exclusive “Kinds of Kindness” sunglass collaboration and a special edition Lafayette 148 x “Kinds of Kindness” monogram white shirt created with Stone’s stylist Petra Flannery.

The experience will be open this Friday – Sunday and July 5 – July 7 at the “Are We On Air ?” Kiosk-o-thèque, located at 8224 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood 90046.

Source: Balenciaga

Balenciaga opens its Souvenir Shop in Paris

Whether you’re in Paris for the 2024 Olympics or simply a vacation, your souvenir shopping will be a lot more fun this summer thanks to Balenciaga.

Through Sept. 23, the Balenciaga Saint Honoré location will be selling a series of collectables that take inspiration from items sold in Parisian souvenir stands.

The Souvenir Shop will offer classic tourist items with a designer twist including mugs, umbrellas, rain ponchos, baguette shaped kitchen magnets, key rings, decorative plates, bedazzled T-shirts, snow globes and even postcards featuring the Balenciaga stamp alongside landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe.

The Souvenir Shop is also open online now.

Source: Never Fully Dressed

Never Fully Dressed opens its first L.A. store

U.K.-based fashion brand Never Fully Dressed opened its first permanent store in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Located on the iconic Melrose Avenue, the new store’s interior design is inspired by the vibrant spirit of the label’s “Lisbon” and “Crafted Ibiza” collections blending the Portuguese capital’s timeless charm with the Balearic island’s bohemian essence to offer an immersive shopping experience filled with bold patterns, vibrant colors and grounded textiles with intricate details.

The L.A. store will feature the a range of Never Fully Dressed’s collections, including their iconic dresses, versatile separates and statement accessories.

“We are thrilled to bring Never Fully Dressed to L.A., a city that perfectly complements our brand’s ethos of vibrant, inclusive fashion,” founder Lucy Aylen said.

Aylen, the daughter of market traders, launched Never Fully Dressed in 2009 out of her parents’ attic in London. She began selling online in 2013 and opened the brand’s first brick-and-mortar store in 2014 in its native Essex. A U.S. flagship store in New York soon followed. Fans of the brand include Kendall Jenner, Emma Roberts and Florence Pugh.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Law Roach, Cher, Saweetie and Tristan Schukraft (Source: Getty Images)

The Abbey relaunches with a star-studded celebration

Iconic West Hollywood gay bar The Abbey celebrated its relaunch on June 20 with a star-studded bash.

Tech entrepreneur Tristan Schukraft, who bought the restaurant and nightclub in November, and host Law Roach were joined by Cher, Ricky Martin, Jean Smart, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Saweetie, Zoe Lister-Jones, Lance Bass, James Charles, Loree Rodkin, Sutton Stracke, Chloe Cherry and Matt Visser, among others. Drag artists at the event included Mayhem Miller, Bianca Del Rio, Courtney Act, Manila Luzon and Aura Mayari.



Over the course of the Thursday evening event, guests indulged in the new CHERlato (Cher’s gelato brand) flavor inspired by The Abbey, called Juniper Nights, and enjoyed musical performances by Rodriguez, who debuted her new music video, and Saweetie, who debuted her latest single.

The Abbey opened as a coffee shop in 1991 before expanding into a restaurant and nightclub.

