Michael Kors celebrates his return to Rodeo Drive, Chanel champions the next generation of filmmakers at the Tribeca Festival, Machine Gun Kelly performs at the Nahmias SS25 show and Marni taps Alake Shilling for their High Summer 2024 collection.

Michael Kors toasts his new Rodeo Drive store with a starry dinner

Michael Kors came to town June 4 to celebrate the opening of a new Michael Kors Collection store in Beverly Hills.

The brand fêted the occasion on a glamorous Tuesday evening that combined the best of Los Angeles. Guests including Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwayne Wade, Kaitlyn Dever, Olivia Wilde, Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling and Marisa Tomei joined the designer at Canter’s Deli, which had been taken over by Spago for one night only.

“Beverly Hills is one of the few places in the world where you can get the speed of big-city life blended with a resort-like glamour,” Kors said. “From the impressive architecture to the restaurants, world-class people-watching and the shopping, it has the best of everything. I am very excited to bring Michael Kors Collection back to one of the most legendary locations on the planet. Rodeo Drive is a very special place for me personally, as my family moved to Beverly Hills back in the ’70s and the street has always been an epicenter of luxury and glamour.”

The new 1,500-square-foot Michael Kors Collection store features a minimalistic storefront with a wide, open glass window entrance offering maximum visibility from the street and enveloping the store in the warm California natural light. The interior incorporates a mix of materials and textures, ranging from blackened steel and raw concrete to antique brass, gold calacatta marble, oxidized maple and luxe textiles in a simple palette of grey, white, black and brass.

Michael Kors Collection is open now at 242 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 90210.

Nahmias stages its SS25 “Physical Education” show at the Pan Pacific Recreation Center

Los Angeles-based, luxury brand Nahmias presented its Spring/Summer 2025 menswear collection at the Pan Pacific Park Recreation Center in Los Angeles June 9.

The Sunday show, which included a special performance by Machine Gun Kelly, marked a return to the brand’s hometown after several seasons on the Paris Men’s calendar.

Founder and creative director Doni Nahmias drew inspiration from his troubled formative years for the SS25 “Physical Education” collection, transforming youthful memories into a vibrant narrative of evolution and perseverance.

The collection was a mix of gritty, grunge-inspired street and sportswear, alongside classic workwear and contemporary athletic apparel.

Custom prints, featuring floral patterns and real pressed California flowers, were incorporated into denim pieces including five-pocket jeans and boxer briefs. Italian denim was also treated with special techniques, including foil applications to resemble oil spills from the oil rigs off the California coast and jeans that appeared stained and destroyed by long days spent skating until sunset.

Classic sportswear silhouettes were reimagined in knitwear, while perforated leather suiting and tailoring offered a reinterpretation of mesh sportswear and uniforms.

The show also introduced Nahmias’ newest sneaker, the Ollies, slated for release this fall, and the brand’s first foray into eyewear.

Founded in 2018 and inspired by Doni’s hometown of Summerland, Nahmias’ signature aesthetic is a mix of skate, basketball, surf and hip-hop codes. To date, the brand has released six seasonal collections and collaborated on special projects with retailers like Maxfield, Harrods, The Webster and Patron of the New.

Fans include Justin Bieber; Jack Harlow; Lewis Hamilton; Olympian fencer Miles Chamley-Watson, who walked in the show; and British Premier League soccer player Reece James, who played the role of janitor, mopping down the court after the presentation.

Chanel champions the next generation of filmmakers at the 2024 Tribeca Festival

French fashion house Chanel hosted the 17th annual Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon in New York City on June 10. The Monday evening event honored the artists who have contributed original artwork to the festival’s award-winning filmmakers.

This year, the exceptional group of artists invited by Tribeca and Chanel embodied a wide spectrum of perspectives, backgrounds and identities, affirming the essential role of diverse voices in storytelling.

This year’s participants included Deborah Kass, Erick and Elliot Jiménez, Glenn Ligon, Jenny Holzer, Joiri Minaya, José Parlá, Juliana Huxtable, Maia Cruz Palileo, Paul Anthony Smith and Tourmaline. Curator Racquel Chevremont again led the selection of artists and their work.

On June 7, the brand also hosted Championing the Next Generation, a Through Her Lens conversation moderated by Perri Peltz at the Crosby Street Hotel with award-winning women in film and program advisors Kerry Washington, Patty Jenkins and Laura Karpman.

Founded in 2015 by Tribeca and Chanel, Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program, provides ongoing support and mentorship to the next generation of emerging U.S.-based self-identifying women and nonbinary writers and directors.

Since 2015, 40 short films have been developed in the mentorship program and eight have won, their filmmaking teams receiving full funding to complete the projects. Winning films have premiered at top-tier festivals, including TIFF and Sundance, and have been distributed by Max, Searchlight, Criterion and more.

Seven out of the eight winning filmmakers are women of color, and nearly 70% of all participants are women or nonbinary people of color. Alumni of the program have gone on to direct critically acclaimed projects, including A.V. Rockwell’s “A Thousand and One,” Numa Perrier’s “The Perfect Find” and Nikyatu Jusu’s “Nanny.”

Marni taps artist Alake Shilling for the High Summer 2024 collection

The new California-inspired Marni High Summer collection – a Marni Jam as envisioned by Paloma Elesesser, Alake Shilling and Francesco Risso – landed in West Hollywood earlier this month.

Conceived as a bodacious wardrobe for sunny days, complete with bags and accessories, the new installment of Marni Jam, the interdisciplinary multi-practice that joins Marni and like-minded entities into a series of creative exchanges, is an ode to the bond between human bodies and the body of nature.

Los Angeles born artist Alake Shilling’s soft, vibrant flora and fauna adorn many of the collection’s pieces. Marni’s unique sense of playfulness is apparent through cut-outs, flounces and see-through crochet and a palette of white, sand, pale yellow and cocoa with bright notes of leaf green, sunny yellow and sky blue.

Organic and lower-impact materials were also used throughout the collection. The campaign was captured on the streets of L.A. by photographer Colin Dodgson.

Known for her colorful paintings and sculptures of imagined creatures and whimsical landscapes, Shilling has always taken inspiration from childhood in her artistic practice, in which she combines pop culture, cartoon and the funk aesthetic to create different worlds for her unique characters to explore and bring joy and adventure to mundane life.

On June 6, friends of the house – including Shilling, Benny Blanco, Jeremy Zucker, Drumaq, Cara Santana, Brittany Byrd, Kohshin Finley, Sami Miro and Courtney Trop – celebrated the new drop at the Marni Boutique on Melrose Place.

The collection is available now globally in Marni boutiques, select retailers and at marni.com.

Jean Paul Gaultier throws a Pride party

French fashion house Jean Paul Gaultier threw a carnival-themed party hosted by The House of Avalon to celebrate the start of LGBTQ Pride Month on June 6. Guests started the night at the Houdini Estate before heading to Sunset at the West Hollywood Edition.

The party included carnival games and bites, a performance by Gigi Goode and Symone and music by DJs Ty Sunderland and Succubus. The celebration was attended by additional friends of the house and celebrities including Kerri Colby, Adam Lambert, the Clermont twins, Zane Phillips, Rickey Thompson, Zack Lugo, Patrick Ta, Cara Santana and Joey Graceffa.

For the fourth consecutive year, the brand also produced exclusive Pride edition bottles for its signature fragrance, created in collaboration with New York’s The Center and Keith Haring, featuring a reproduction of the artist’s “Once Upon a Time” fresco.

This artistic tribute celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Stonewall riots of New York City, which kicked off the beginning of the gay liberation movement and the rise of LGBTQIA+ rights. To commemorate this historical moment, the exclusive 2024 Pride edition brings the two legends together again.

Cybex reveals the new Jeremy Scott Car Collection

Baby gear brand Cybex has revealed its latest collaboration with designer Jeremy Scott.

Scott, who stepped down from his role as creative director of Moschino last year, has designed four other collections for the Hong Kong based company, which makes car seats, baby carriers, kids furniture and strollers.

Cybex Car by Jeremy Scott was inspired by American pop culture and the 1950s hot rod. “I always try to bring a whimsical aura into the designs I create for Cybex,” Scott said of the new range. “The collection also really reflects my sense of style, which is very eclectic. I love the juxtaposition of different elements and ideas that go together totally unexpectedly to create a dynamic vision, that translates into a fashionable product. The design will hopefully bring a smile to people’s faces!”

The new Cybex Jeremy Scott Car Collection is now available on the Cybex website.

Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild launch a Ruggable collection

Kathy Hilton and her daughter Nicky Hilton Rothschild have collaborated with Ruggable on a collection of machine-washable, budget-friendly rugs.

Inspired by The Hiltons’ love of entertaining, the Ruggable x The Hiltons collection includes ten art deco-inspired designs. Each rug is named after a place or past home that holds special importance for the mother-daughter duo. The Brooklawn is named after Nicky’s grandfather’s estate, The Astoria is inspired by the Hiltons’ longtime residence at The Waldorf-Astoria and The Chrysler is inspired by Kathy’s favorite New York City landmark.

Kathy Hilton hosted an afternoon party in her Beverly Hills home on June 5 to celebrate the launch. Paris Hilton, Kris Jenner, Alexandra von Fürstenberg, Christine Chiu, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Elisha Cuthbert, Faye Resnick, Jessica Hart, Kelly Osbourne, Rachel Zoe and Stacey Bendet turned out to toast the new endeavor.

The collection is available now at ruggable.com with prices starting at $199.

U Beauty debut their first collaboration with Tinx

Luxury skincare brand U Beauty has launched their first-ever collaboration with influencer, New York Times bestselling author and podcast host Tinx (birth name Christina Najjar).

The U Beauty x Tinx Plasma Lip Compound in Rom Com was inspired by Tinx’s romantic (mis)adventures, lifelong affinity for romantic comedies and her admitted obsession with having juicy-soft lips.

“Rom Com is the perfect universally flattering pink that’s kind of girly but not too sweet,” Tinx, a longtime fan of the brand, said. “I wanted to make a color that just looks good on everybody – like your lips but better. And makes you want to make out with someone.”

“Tinx’s playful humor, razor-sharp wit and consistently solid dating advice have made me a fan of her content,” U Beauty founder Tina Chen Craig said. “When we started talking about cocreating a custom tint, I knew it had to capture her flirty spirit and undeniable main-character energy.”

To celebrate the launch, U Beauty hosted a private dinner party June 6 at Gigi’s in West Hollywood. The rom com-themed event, hosted by Craig and Tinx, included Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Kathy Hilton, Rachel Zoe, Stassi Schroeder, Bijou Phillips, Taylor Strecker, Ally Lewber, Jake Shane and Stacey Bendet.

