John Legend teams with The London West Hollywood, Celine reveals an upcoming Pilates collection with Kaia Gerber, Rabanne partners with Art Basel on an artistic development initiative and Rihanna launches Fenty Hair.

Source: LVE Wines by John Legend

John Legend teams up with The London West Hollywood on a seasonal dining experience

Just in time for summer, The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills debuted “Legend and LVE at The London WeHo Rooftop,” a new dining experience in partnership with LVE Wines by John Legend.

The hotel transformed its poolside rooftop into a restaurant, serving both a la carte and prix-fixe dinner menus daily for lunch and dinner to both hotel guests and the public. Executive chef Anthony Keene, meanwhile, has created a John Legend Selections three-course prix-fixe menu with dishes inspired by “John’s Favorite Things” from wife Chrissy Teigen’s cookbook “Cravings.” That’s paired with a curated wine list. There is also an a la carte menu and wine list featuring all LVE Wines, including summer seasonal favorites like rosé and sparkling wines as well as Boisset Collection wines, Legend’s LVE partner.

The seasonal rooftop restaurant’s ambiance captures a LVE Wine-inspired setting, complete with beautifully branded glassware and special decor like a flower wall with neon signage. This summer experience will run through Labor Day Weekend.

Reservations can be made online and on OpenTable.

Kaia Gerber (Source: Celine)

The fashion set’s favorite workout gets the Celine treatment

Luxury French fashion house Celine is launching a Pilates collection.

The selection features Pilates equipment including a workout mat and block adorned with the brand’s signature Triomphe print, a leather kettlebell and hand weights and a full Pilates Triomphe-coated canvas reformer machine complete with leather straps and a sheepskin covered foot bar. The collection will also offer a range of ready-to-wear workout gear.

Kaia Gerber stars in a campaign for the range, photographed and styled by Hedi Slimane in Malibu. The collection will be available exclusively at the Celine Soho boutique in New York City, the Rodeo Drive boutique in Los Angeles and the Miami Design District boutique starting October 2024.

Source: Celine

Paco Rabanne founder Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo (Source: Rabanne)

Maison Rabanne partners with Art Basel on an artistic development initiative

Paris-based fashion house Rabanne unveiled a partnership between Art Basel and Rabanne Arts Factory, a new initiative aimed at supporting the next generation of digital creatives, in Art Basel earlier this month.

Chaired by Rabanne artistic director Julien Dossena and a jury comprised of international experts from the art world, The Arts Factory kicked off in January with a call for entries. The prize will offer one digital artist the chance to work with Rabanne on a project at the end of the year.

The six finalists, selected from three world-renowned art schools – Central Saint Martins in London, Ecole Duperré in Paris and Istituto Marangoni in Florence – were also announced last week. They include Buse Simon, U.K.; Alice Bucknell, USA; Elizabeth O’Brien, U.K.; Lorenzo Risani, Italy; Lucy Ellis, U.K., and Lola Moniz, France.

Founded in 1966 by Spanish fashion designer Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo (commonly known under the pseudonym Paco Rabannethe), the brand became known for its avant-garde vision and radical approach to the craft, including the use of metal mesh and other unconventional materials to create kinetic silhouettes. The designs were worn by the likes of Brigitte Bardot, Jane Birkin, Françoise Hardy and Audrey Hepburn.

Art has always been an integral part of the brand, and since the appointment of Dossena in 2013, the house has collaborated with established talents like Marie-Amelie Sauvé, Marc Ascoli and Peter Saville.

“Art has always been at the heart of the Rabanne DNA,” Rabanne CBO Vincent Thilloy said. “This project builds on that legacy by celebrating and empowering a new way of creating imagery in the digital space. In doing so, it will both pay homage to and reinvent the brand’s heritage.”

The final winner, announced this fall, will receive support at different stages of their creative career through a global approach that includes mentoring with Rabanne executives, visibility, image creation and financial support for the creation of their work. They will also have the opportunity to exhibit their work at Art Basel Miami in December.

Source: Farm Rio

Brazilian fashion brand Farm Rio opens in West Hollywood

Global fashion and lifestyle brand Farm Rio opened a new store at the crossroads of Melrose Avenue and Westmount Drive in West Hollywood. The 1,690-square-foot location will showcase Farm Rio’s latest collections and collaborations.

The Brazilian brand, known for its vibrant prints, staged several pop-ups throughout Los Angeles before opening its first California store in Venice in 2022. Now, with the opening of the Melrose store, Farm Rio celebrates its fourth store in the U.S. and second in California.

With a dedication to artistry and sustainability, the new space celebrates Brazilian culture and craftsmanship by collaborating with talented artists Alê Sisdelli and Dominique Jardy for interior architecture.

The Buriti fitting room is one of the store’s highlights, designed and crafted by Sisdelli, made by sustainably sourced Buriti straw, a type of palm tree deeply rooted in Brazilian culture. Known as the “tree of life” in indigenous communities, the Buriti is also the natural habitat for various bird and insect species.

The store additionally features watercolor wallpaper hand-painted by Jardy, capturing the beauty of Brazilian landscapes, plants and animals with a romantic and poetic touch. The French artist’s work adds an extra layer of elegance and charm to the store, inviting customers to immerse themselves in the essence of Brazil.

Dree Hemingway and Langley Fox (Source: Glen Han)

Simon Miller celebrates summer with a Moroccan-themed party

Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand Simon Miller celebrated their Summer Collection “Nights in Tangier” with a party at George Ehling’s Mosaic House in the Hollywood Hills.

Hosted by creative director and CEO Chelsea Hansford, guests including Dree Hemingway, Ally Hilfiger, Kate Foley, Djuna Bel, Langley Fox and Rocky Barnes were transported to North Africa with a menu of Moroccan delicacies, a live band and a hookah terrace.

Inspired by the pattern-rich, bohemian city of Tangier, the summer 2024 collection is an eclectic wonder filled with bold colors, prints and extravagance.

Originally a men’s denim brand, Simon Miller has become a full lifestyle brand featuring footwear, bags, ready-to-wear, novelty basics and jewelry since Hansford took the reins in 2017.

Rihanna Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Hair

Rihanna launches Fenty Hair with Hollywood fête

It was a big week for Rihanna in the world of beauty. In addition to becoming the new muse of J’Adore by Parfums Christian Dior, the billionaire entertainer and entrepreneur celebrated the launch of her debut haircare brand, Fenty Hair, in Hollywood on June 10.

The Fenty Hair collection is comprised of one shampoo, two conditioners, one treatment, four stylers and one tool. The products were developed and tested with all hair types and textures in mind on collaboration with in-house global stylists and a team of research and development experts and chemists.

“Hair has always been very personal to me—my hairstyles have been markers of my evolution and growth over the years—so launching Fenty Hair was something I was really passionate about,” Rihanna, who launched Fenty Beauty almost seven years ago, said. “Creating products that were easy to use, no matter your hair type or texture, and that included repair in every step and could keep up with me, was crucial.”

Meanwhile, Rihanna’s new Dior perfume campaign will be created with longtime friend Steven Klein and revealed Sept. 1.

Have a news story for our readers? Please email Rachel.Marlowe@thewrap.com

Interested in partnership opportunities? Please email Alex.vonBargen@thewrap.com