Dior Brings the Riviera to the Beverly Hills Hotel This Summer

Dior brings the Riviera to Beverly Hills, Lele Sadoughi creates Impressionist-inspired accessories for the Met Museum, Kathy Hilton collaborates on a sustainable jewelry collection and a new luxury hotel in Santa Monica sets a summer opening.

Source: Paul Vu for Dior

Dior brings the Riviera to Beverly Hills

For the second summer in a row, French fashion house Dior has taken over the pool and spa at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

The Dioriviera pop-up at The Beverly Hills Hotel is one in a series of exclusive Dioriviera global activations, including eight Dior boutiques, 12 resort concept stores and six pop-up boutiques worldwide designed to celebrate the 2024 Dioriviera capsule collection.

While the Pink Palace’s pool is transformed with the new Dior bright coral pink toile De Jouy Soleil print, covering loungers, sunshades, cushions and drapery, the adjacent citrus garden showcases Maison pieces from the Dioriviera collection: deck chairs, umbrellas, floor pillows and more.

Drawing inspiration from the Mediterranean and allure of pristine beaches, a pop-up boutique enveloped in a toile de Jouy display of the sun, trees and sculptures of lions, giraffes, monkeys and tigers made from shells overlooks the pool. Inside visitors can shop the new 2024 Dioriviera capsule collection designed by Grazia Chiuri, along with menswear.

Dior also took over the hotel spa for a summer residency. Dressed in the same coral Toile de Jouy Soleil, the Dior Spa offers a tailor-made program that includes six signature treatments for the face and body, each designed to help the skin and senses blossom at the height of summer. A selection of Dior’s skincare and fragrance collections are also available for purchase within the spa’s boutique, including L’Or de Vie, Dior Prestige, and La Collection Privée Christian Dior.

The pop-up is open through Sept. 2.

Source: Lele Sadoughi

Lele Sadoughi debuts an Impressionist-inspired accessories collection

Accessories brand Lele Sadoughi joined forces with The Metropolitan Museum of Art to release a 33-piece collection of hair accessories, jewelry, handbags and more.

Marking Lele Sadoughi’s first collaboration in the arts, the collection was inspired by renowned works within the encyclopedic art museum. The introductory range, called the Masterpiece Collection (Volume 1), includes references to Gustav Klimt and Pierre-Auguste Renoir and features designs inspired by Vincent van Gogh’s “Wheat Field With Cypresses,” Edgar Degas’ “The Dance Class” and Claude Monet’s “Bridge Over a Pond of Water Lilies,” among others.

“Working alongside The Metropolitan Museum of Art for our inaugural Met x Lele Sadoughi collaboration has truly been an honor,” Lisa “Lele” Sadoughi, founder and chief creative officer, said.

“I always find myself wandering into the galleries that house the 19th century European paintings,” Sadoughi continued. “I feel honored to have had the opportunity to interpret masterpieces into wearable, three-dimensional art. From hand-enameled, sculptural water lily earrings, to hand-sewn silk floral belts and bags and screen-printed headbands with still life images, famed ballerinas and skylines with hand-sewn pearl cloud formations and clusters of crystals, I believe we have created our most collectible collection to date.”

“Collaborations are most successful when they are supported by a personal connection to art in the Museum, and The Met x Lele Sadoughi epitomizes that,” Josh Romm, head of global licensing and partnerships at The Met, said. “Her attention-grabbing designs are sure to spark conversation about 5,000 years of art and we look forward to exploring works across The Met’s 19 curatorial departments for future collections.”

Founded by Sadoughi in 2012 in New York City, Lele Sadoughi’s pieces have been worn by Kate Middleton, Oprah Winfrey, Olivia Rodrigo and Zendaya. The brand previously collaborated with the likes of J. Crew, Lilly Pulitzer, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker and Swarovski, as well as iconic franchises such as National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, Lisa Frank and Barbie. Lele Sadoughi can be found at its flagship stores in Dallas, Houston, Nashville, New York City and Newport Beach, as well as hundreds of leading retailers worldwide. She opened a flagship store in Newport Beach in 2022.

The Met x Lele Sadoughi collaboration, which ranges in price from $55 to $200 and includes select styles for kids, is available at lelesadoughi.com and in Lele Sadoughi stores. Hair accessories will also be available for purchase at The Met Store and online at store.metmuseum.org.

Source: Anna Zuckerman

Kathy Hilton and Anna Zuckerman unveil a jewelry collaboration

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kathy Hilton and renowned jewelry designer Anna Zuckerman have partnered for an exclusive collaboration of sustainable demi-fine jewelry.

The Kathy Hilton x Anna Zuckerman collection features 50 exclusive pieces that will blend Hilton’s “Zuckerman favorites” with new pieces crafted specifically for this collection. Pieces will range from $125 to $3,200.

“I have always had a love for jewelry and I was excited to discover Anna Zuckerman whose sustainable approach and the use of diamond crystalline gems aligns with my own dedication to the world of design and fashion,” Hilton said. “I am delighted that I get to share my favorite Anna Zuckerman pieces as well as bring new designs to other jewelry lovers at a variety of price points.”

Hilton recently announced she will be returning to Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for a new season after abruptly leaving the show in the middle of Season 13.

Founded in 2020, Anna Zuckerman designs are made by repurposing salvaged lab-grown diamonds and gem materials, contributing to a more sustainable future for the industry. Together, Hilton and Zuckerman invite audiences to discover a new standard of luxury—one that embraces sustainability, innovation and uncompromising elegance.

The Kathy Hilton x Anna Zuckerman collection is available now exclusively on annazuckerman.com.

Source: Southern Guild

Southern Guild gallery presents Zanele Muholi in a new show

South African artist Zanele Muholi opened a new show at Southern Guild in Los Angeles.

“ZANELE MUHOLI” is an autobiographical panorama of the visual activist and artist as their creative practice evolves over time and across mediums. The exhibition features Muholi’s recent additions to their ongoing self-portrait series Somnyama Ngonyama alongside their newest work in bronze sculpture.

Born in Umlazi, Durban, Muholi is a visual activist, humanitarian and art practitioner who focuses on the documentation and celebration of the lives of South Africa’s Black lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex communities. They have exhibited extensively in group shows across the globe, including the 22nd Sydney Biennale; Fotografiska, New York; the Guggenheim in New York and Bilbao, Spain; the Museum of Contemporary Photography, Chicago; the National Gallery of Victoria Triennial, Melbourne, Australia and the Foundation Louis Vuitton, Paris.

The exhibit was accompanied by the release of an eponymous artist monograph published by Southern Guild, capturing the personal depth and communal impact of this body of work. It is the first publication that will document Muholi’s sculptural oeuvre, featured alongside new and recent photography from their Somnyama Ngonyama series—in addition to seminal works from the artist’s archive.

A stalwart of Cape Town’s contemporary art scene, Southern Guild is one of the few Africa-founded galleries to have a presence in the U.S. Cofounded by Trevyn and Julian McGowan, the gallery opened in a 5,000-square-foot former laundromat in Melrose Hill in February.

Southern Guild L.A. is located at 747 N. Western Ave., Los Angeles, 90029. The show runs until Aug. 31.

Source: Silk Laundry

Silk Laundry opens its first U.S. store in Los Angeles

Australian-based fashion brand, Silk Laundry opened their first U.S. store on Melrose Avenue on June 1.

The label, whose fans include Priyanka Chopra and Emily Ratajkowski, chose to open their first stateside store in Los Angeles because “the city is synergistic with the brand’s values and sits at the intersection of luxury, conscious living and philanthropy, three of Silk Laundry’s guiding principles,” according to the brand.

Founded in 2015 by Katie Kolondinski, Silk Laundry is made to be worn over and over again, with a focus on quality and timeless styles. The 90s Slip Dress is the founding piece of the brand, which has since expanded into a collection of refined staples that withstand trends.

Silk Laundry is located at 8412 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood, 90069.

Source: Regent Santa Monica Beach

A new oceanfront, luxury hotel sets a summer opening in Santa Monica

Regent Santa Monica Beach is set to open this summer. Part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, the new hotel marks the return of the Regent brand to Los Angeles and will be the brand’s flagship property in the Americas.

Taking over the former Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, just steps from the Santa Monica Pier, the luxury resort will feature 167 expansive rooms and 34 suites, a beachfront pool deck and a 10,000-square-foot wellness spa destination in collaboration with French beauty brand Guerlain.

The resort will offer guests a beach butler service and enticing chef-driven culinary destinations, including its signature restaurant, Orla, in partnership with James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina.

The Regent is also partnering with celebrity entrepreneur and philanthropist Ayesha Curry and her lifestyle brand, Sweet July, to offer bespoke products produced by Black-owned and women-owned brands, as well as an all-new menu inspired by Curry’s Jamaican roots and café staples like Sweet July’s signature coffee, tea, pastries and desserts.

While Curry previously collaborated with Mina, this will be her first collaboration with a resort and their first restaurant concept together for Curry’s Sweet July brand which has its flagship location in Oakland, California.

The hotel is now taking reservations for Sept. 17 and beyond.

