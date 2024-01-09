2024 Is Looking Like an Ugly Year for the Box Office

While there were plenty of sobering misfires to go around at the 2023 box office ending in a $9 billion domestic result, 2024 is poised to be — brace yourself — significantly worse.

Last month, analytics firm Gower Street said box office grosses are expected to drop to around $8 billion, a figure that several studio distribution chiefs told TheWrap they are also projecting for the year.

Global grosses for 2024 will reach $31.5 billion, down 5% from the $33.4 billion in 2023, Gower Street said.

The biggest reason for the sharp drop is the decrease in wide releases due to the strikes, with Comscore estimating 89 films will be released in more than 2,000 theaters in 2024, compared to 100 in 2023.