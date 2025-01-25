4 Israeli Hostages Reunite With Family and Friends in Emotional Footage | Video

Four Israeli women, all members of the Israeli military, have been returned to their homeland after being held in Gaza by Hamas for over 470 days. Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag, aged 19 to 20, were reunited with their families in a series of emotional videos shared on social media by Israeli author Hen Mazzig.

The first video shared by Mazzig on Instagram shows each young woman being embraced by her parents. It is understood the families were reunited in a hospital, and the women appear freshly showered and in new clothing. The emotion is apparent, as parents cling to the children from whom they have been separated for months.

In the second video, each young woman and her parents are shown greeting other relatives and friends. A third video shows the first footage of Ariev, Gilboa, Levy and Albag after they were transferred from Hamas to the Red Cross and headed toward the hospital in Israel.

The four women were among several lookouts who were kidnapped from the Nahal Oz outpost on October 7, 2023. Israeli news outlet Ynet reported their mothers were especially vocal members of the Mother’s Protest, also known was Watch 101.

Ayelet Levy-Shahar recently told the outlet at a vigil, “The girls are out there in the rain and cold. Without coats, without their freedom and without their mothers. My heart can’t dwell on it for more than a few seconds – it’s unbearable. The entire nation owes these hostages their rescue.”

Despite the successful handover, Israel has since accused Hamas of breaching the ceasefire agreement in place after the terrorist organization failed to return civilian hostage Arbel Yehud. Israel announced the country will in return delay the ability of Palestinians to return to what is left of their homes in northern Gaza. Hamas has said Yehud will be returned next week.

Unlike last week’s return of hostages Romi Gonen, Emily Damari and Doron Steinbrecher, which was chaotic in nature, this week’s hostage return appeared much more organized. Ariev, Gilboa, Levy and Albag were escorted out of cars by masked gunmen to a stage set up in the square, where they waved at the crowd of Hamas members and Palestinians.

Also today 200 Palestinian prisoners were released from Israeli prisons to the West Bank, where celebrations were held upon their return.

The first stage of the ceasefire deal struck after months of negotiations between Egypt, Qatar and the United States will bring freedom to 33 hostages over six weeks.

An Israeli official told CNN Saturday the country has not been given a list of which hostages are dead or alive. That list is expected by the end of the day.