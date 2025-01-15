Israel and Hamas Agree to Cease-Fire in Gaza, Hostages to Be Released Shortly

Israel and Hamas have come to a cease-fire agreement that will see the release of dozens of Israeli hostages 15 months after the deadly Oct. 7 terrorist attack, according to three U.S. officials, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

“We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly,” President-elect Donald Trump added on Truth Social.

The agreement, which still needs to be approved by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinets, will see Hamas release dozens of hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners during the first phase of the cease-fire, per The AP. This is expected to take place in the coming days.

According to a copy of the draft agreement, which AP had authenticated by officials from Egypt and Hamas, Israel will release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails in exchange for the hostages. Details were still being finalized on Tuesday before a last-minute snag nearly averted things early Wednesday.

Hamas still has 94 hostages held captive, who were taken during the attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, and at least 34 are believed to be dead, according to the Israeli government.

President Joe Biden said in a press briefing on Monday that the cease-fire and hostage release deal was “on the brink of coming to fruition,” and national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the deal could be completed “this week.”

“The deal we have structured would free the hostages, halt the fighting, provide security to Israel and allow us to significantly surge humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians who suffered terribly in this war that Hamas started. They have been through hell,” Biden said. He is expected to make further statements later on Wednesday as the news makes its way to the Senate floor, where confirmation hearings are taking place.

Additionally, Basem Naim, a senior Hamas official, confirmed in a message to The Washington Post, “We are so close.”

In total, 251 people in Israel were taken into Gaza on Oct. 7, and the Israeli government says 94 are still there as of Friday. Most of the 157 who have already been released returned after a deal was reached with Hamas late last year.

The Israel-Hamas War started following the deadly attacks on Oct. 7, in which 1,200 people were killed and 250 taken hostage. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 46,565 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed since then. The ministry does not distinguish between civilian and combatant casualties.