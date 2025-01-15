Los Angeles Wildfire Death Toll Reaches 25, Gavin Newsom Rebuffs ‘Newscum’ Criticism: ‘I Can Handle That’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom downplayed President-elect Donald Trump’s nickname for him as the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires entered their second week, now claiming at least 25 lives.

“This is serious. I get it, I’m not naive, I get the ‘California Derangement Syndrome,’ I’ve been living with that for years and years. ‘Newscum,’ same [since] 7th grade,” he told Jen Psaki on MSNBC on Tuesday.

“I remember the guy on Baltimore Avenue that called me ‘Newscum,’ I was in 7th grade. I can handle that,” Newsom continued. “I understand what they’re trying to do. I want to work with them, it’s not about me, it’s about people we both represent.”

As of Wednesday morning, the Palisades fire is currently at 19% containment after burning 23,713 acres, while the Eaton fire has risen to 45% containment at 14,117 acres and the Hurst fire remains nearly contained at 97% with 799 acres burnt.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office has confirmed 24 deaths related to the Eaton and Palisades fires, with a 25th body currently under examination (a 26th potential death was confirmed to not be human remains). At least 12,300 structures have been destroyed.

The National Weather Service’s Particularly Dangerous Situation Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 12 noon PST. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has also issued a Windblown Dust and Ash Advisory, which is currently in effect until at 7 p.m. PST, when the 30-50 MPH Santa Ana winds are expected to die down.

As such, free N95 masks have been made available for pickup at local public libraries, recreation centers, senior centers and various non-profits.