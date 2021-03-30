‘9-1-1': Maddie Goes Into Labor During Her Shift in First Look at Season 4’s Spring Premiere (Video)

“9-1-1” Season 4 returns on April 19 with an episode featuring the long-awaited birth of Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney’s (Kenneth Choi) first child, an event Fox teased in a promo released Tuesday.

Here’s the official description for the episode: Athena and the 118 race to save lives after a drunk driver causes a deadly pile-up going the wrong way on the freeway and are shocked to discover who one of the injured is. Meanwhile, Maddie is determined to finish her shift before going into labor; and Hen and Karen are heartbroken as Nia prepares to be reunited with her birth mother in the “Blindsided” episode.

“9-1-1” stars Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley, Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley, Kenneth Choi as Howie “Chimney” Han, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, Rockmond Dunbar as Michael Grant, Corinne Massiah as May Grant, Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry Grant, Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz and John Harlan Kim as Albert Han.

Also Read: '9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor Brian Michael Smith on Paul's Difficult Post-Transition Relationship With His Sister

Meanwhile, “9-1-1: Lone Star’s” second-season spring premiere, which will air immediately after “9-1-1’s” return, will open with the reveal of Judd and Grace’s fate after the winter finale’s big cliffhanger.

Here’s the logline for that episode: As Judd and Grace fight for their lives in the aftermath of their horrific truck accident, Judd flashes back to an earlier childhood trauma, as well as how he met Grace and how the two fell in love, in the all-new “Saving Grace” episode.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” stars Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, Gina Torres as Tommy Vega, Ronen Rubinstein as T.K. Strand, Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder, Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder, Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith as Paul Strickland, Rafael Silva as Carlos Reyes and Julian Works as Mateo Chavez.

See the promo for “9-1-1” above and for “9-1-1: Lone Star” below.

“9-1-1” returns April 19 at 8/7c on Fox, followed immediately by “9-1-1: Lone Star” at 9/8c.