“A Still Small Voice,” which received the Directing Award: US Documentary at the Sundance Film Festival in January, has been acquired by Abramorama for North American theatrical distribution.

The film’s theatrical release will begin at DCTV’s Firehouse Cinema in New York City on Nov. 10 and will be followed by an expansion to Los Angeles and San Francisco theaters Nov. 17. After that it will open across the United States and Canada.

According to the official synopsis, the documentary “explores the world of hospital chaplains, who offer vital emotional and spiritual support to patients, families, and staff. The documentary follows Mati, a chaplain at New York City’s Mount Sinai Hospital, on a transformative year-long residency. Lorentzen reveals Mati’s spiritual journey and the universal quest for meaning amidst suffering and grief. Through Mati’s encounters and reflections on her own path, the film illuminates the profound impact of meaningful connections and the void left by their absence.”

“We are honored to bring ‘A Still Small Voice’ to audiences across North America,” said Karol Martesko-Fenster, CEO/co-chairman of Abramorama, said in an official statement. “Luke Lorentzen’s storytelling prowess and the film’s intimate verité style truly resonate, offering an exquisite and transformative big screen cinematic experience.”

“A Still Small Voice” was directed by Luke Lorentzen, whose film “Midnight Family” was shortlisted for Best Documentary Academy Award in 2019, and was produced by Kellen Quinn, the Oscar-nominated producer of “Time.” According to the official release, the title of the documentary “is drawn from a poignant moment in the story, illustrating the moral compass that guides one’s path and the importance of staying true to oneself even in the face of life’s challenges.”

After the movie’s debut at Sundance, it played at a number of festivals worldwide including Hot Docs Canadian Documentary Film Festival, DC/DOX, DOC10 in Chicago, Hong Kong International Film Festival, Melbourne International Film Festival and will also play at the upcoming DOK Leipzig Film Festival.