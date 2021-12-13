Aaron Baiers Named TV President for Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout, Heather Kadin to Exit

Alex Kurtzman has promoted Aaron Baiers to TV president for his production company, Secret Hideout. Baiers will replace Heather Kadin, who is leaving the company and her longtime partnership with Kurtzman after 12 years.

Baiers will be responsible for overseeing, developing and producing a wide range of premium content across all platforms for linear, premium cable and streaming platforms. He most recently served as senior vice president of television.

Baiers has played a major role in Kurtzman’s burgeoning “Star Trek” universe on Paramount+ and is credited with bringing in the animated “Star Trek: Lower Decks” from “Rick & Morty” writer Mike McMahon.

“In the 10 years we’ve worked together, day in and day out, Aaron has proven himself to be a problem solver and diplomat who has the rare gift of excellent taste across many genres,” Kurtzman said. “He fights for the needs of our creative teams while maintaining strong relationships at the executive level, and he’s played a key role in managing multiple, simultaneous productions both before and during the pandemic with unwavering steadiness and empathy. It’s been a pleasure watching him grow into the leader he was always meant to be, and I’m excited to dig deep with him as we expand our slate and company into the future.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to start this next chapter with Alex, and I’m beyond grateful for his enduring support and leadership over the years,” Baiers said. “I’ve been so fortunate to have worked closely with Heather during her tenure as president of the company, and I’ll be forever grateful for everything she’s taught me. My deepest thanks to David Stapf and all our amazing partners at the studio and networks for their guidance and advocacy during this transition. Secret Hideout has been my home for a decade, and I’m thrilled to continue working with this talented team.”

Prior to Secret Hideout, Baiers previously worked alongside Kurtzman and Kadin as vice president of television of Kurtzman’s former production company, K/O Paper Products. Before that, Baiers worked in drama development at 20th Century Fox Television.