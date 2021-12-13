‘Succession’ Season 3 Finale Jumps 47% in Viewers From Season 2 Finale to Series High

The third season finale of “Succession” drew 1.7 million viewers across multiple HBO platforms, a series high for the drama and up 47% from the second season finale.

The conclusion to “Succession” Season 3 was also up 21% in overall sets of eyeballs from the 1.4 million viewers that tuned into the season premiere and 8% from last week’s episode of the nine-episode season, per HBO.

To date, “Succession” Season 3 episodes are averaging 6.1 million viewers, an increase of 56% from Season 2 after a similar period of time. The Season 3 premiere episode has racked up almost 7 million viewers since it aired.

“Succession” explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor (Alan Ruck).

Season 3 of “Succession” finds Logan in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political and financial alliances after he was ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall. After Kendall’s impulsive decision to expose the company’s sprawling scandal, the family is left to each contemplate their future. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war, with the Roy family navigating the looming question of who will take over in a post-Logan world.

The Emmy-winning series has already been renewed for Season 4 by HBO.

In addition to Logan and his kids, the returning “Succession” cast for Season 3 includes Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoë Winters and Jeannie Berlin.

New to the series for its third season are Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis and Dasha Nekrasova.