ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” is returning to San Diego Comic-Con in the best way possible his year by bringing two of the show’s greatest episodes to life: A.V.A. Fest (A Very Abbott Festival) is coming to SDCC, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

Running Thursday July 25 through Sunday July 28 at the Fifth Avenue Landing (immediately behind the convention center), the over-the-top and unhinged carnival activation will be open to the public — so you won’t need a SDCC badge to defeat a charter school.

Once inside, fans can enjoy rides and attractions inspired by some of the funniest “Abbott Elementary” moments, including a look at Mr. Johnson’s Closet of Curiosities, Gregory’s Garden Goofballs, Principal Ava’s “Finest One in, First One Out” swing ride, Barbara’s “Blessed and Pressed,” Melissa’s MVP Showdown, Janine’s “Reach for the Stars” test of strength, and a chance to “dunk a white dude” and more.

But best of all, the activation will feature hourly live performances from the official Philadelphia Eagles Drumline — and an exclusive festival playlist curated by The Roots legend (and Ava’s former bandmate) Questlove.

Where: Fifth Avenue Landing – Parking Lot B (601 Convention Way, San Diego, CA 92101)

When:

Thursday 7/25 — 9:30am-7pm

Friday 7/26 — 9:30am-7pm

Saturday 7/27 — 9:30am-6:30pm

Sunday 7/28 — 9:30am-5pm

To give you an idea of what to expect, enjoy some delightful artistic renderings:

