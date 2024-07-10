San Diego Comic-Con 2024 Schedule: Marvel, ‘The Boys’ and More (Updating)

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 is nearly upon us once again, so if you’re going, now is about the time to actually start planning your itinerary. And we mean plan, because this is almost certainly going to be one of the busiest in years.

In 2023, Hollywood mostly stayed away from San Diego thanks to the historic double strike that largely shut Hollywood down from May through November. Of course, the absence of so many entertainment giants turned out to be great news for the vendors on the main floor and the creators of Artists Alley (hopefully that success continues this year — go buy some stuff everyone). But obviously, there are massive incentives for studios and networks to come hard this year.

As always, Comic-Con international releases the SDCC schedule in daily drops, two weeks in advance — and that starts with the annual Preview Night, happening this year on Wed. July 24.

If you’re among those with a full convention badge, you’ll get to walk the convention floor before it gets mobbed by the full 130,000+ attendees estimated to show, perfect for grabbing con-exclusives before they sell out. You’ll also get to check out screenings and other fun Preview Night events.

But even if the full schedule isn’t out yet, we already have some idea of what to expect once things get going properly on July 25.

Paramount Animation and Hasbro, for instance, landed the week’s first big Hall H panel at 11:45 a.m., featuring Chris Hemsworth and a lengthy look at “Transformers One.” And yes, Marvel Studios will be back for their usual show-stopping Hall H panel — most likely happening Saturday night (July 27) at 5:30 p.m. (We’ll keep you posted).

Meanwhile HerUniverse is celebrating its 10th anniversary, while Adult Swim and FX have big things planned for fans just offsite.

Read on for the can’t-miss events from San Diego Comic-Con 2024 — and yes we’ll be updating it daily.

Wednesday, July 24 (Preview Night)

Given that Wednesday is “preview night,” there won’t be any panels, but there will still be plenty to do. This is time to get the lay of the land on the show floor, check out activations — we’ll be rounding up a list of those for you too — and head to events. We’ll keep you posted on those events.

Thursday, July 25

Avatar: Braving the Elements – Live! with Janet Varney & Dante Basco — 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Room: 6BCF

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Room: 6BCF Paramount Animation and Hasbro Entertainment: “Transformers One” panel — 11:45 a.m., Hall H

— 11:45 a.m., Hall H Celebrating 25Years of Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants — 1-2 p.m. PT, Hall H

1-2 p.m. PT, Hall H Teacup First-Look Panel — 1:45 – 2:45 PM PT, Ballroom 20

1:45 – 2:45 PM PT, Ballroom 20 Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Panel — 2:15 – 3:15 PM PT, Room: 6BCF

More to come…

Friday, July 26

The Boys Panel — 10 a.m. PDT, Hall H

10 a.m. PDT, Hall H Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Panel — 11:05 a.m. PDT, Hall H

11:05 a.m. PDT, Hall H Adapting Fan Favorites: A Conversation with Prime Video’s Adult Animation Creators — 1 p.m PT, Indigo Ballroom

1 p.m PT, Indigo Ballroom Like a Dragon: Yakuza Panel — 2:30 p.m. PDT, Room 5AB

Panel — 2:30 p.m. PDT, Room 5AB Dexter: Original Sin Panel — 5:45-6:45 p.m. PT, Ballroom 20

More to come…

Saturday, July 27

Batman: Caped Crusader Panel — 2:45 p.m. PDT, Room 6BCF

2:45 p.m. PDT, Room 6BCF Star Trek Universe Panel — 1:45-3:15 PM PT, Hall H

1:45-3:15 PM PT, Hall H FROM Panel — 6:45 p.m. PDT, Indigo Ballroom

6:45 p.m. PDT, Indigo Ballroom A Celebration of Hazbin Hotel, Hosted by Hot Topic — 10:00 p.m. PDT, 6BCF

More to come…

Sunday, July 28

More to come…