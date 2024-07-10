‘The Boys’ Sets Hall H Debut at San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Amazon Prime Video has secured some prime (pun intended) real estate for your favorite fascist super heroes — and metaphorically fascist wizards — at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, bringing both “The Boys” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” to the Hall H stage.

But of course that’s not all. Prime Video is bringing a full magazine to the convention, with panels celebrating “Batman: Caped Crusader,” MGM+’s “FROM,” “Like a Dragon: Yakuza” and “Hazbin Hotel,” as well as the creators of Amazon’s adult animated programming.

San Diego Comic-Con runs from Wed. July 24-Sun. July 28. be sure and check back for TheWrap’s full coverage. And read on for Prime Video’s panel lineup.

The Boys

When: Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. PDT

Where: Hall H

Social: Instagram, Facebook, X: @TheBoysTV

Per prime video, “Join showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke and the series’ stars for a post-season finale celebration. Hear from the cast and creator about the head-exploding, jaw-dropping fourth season, along with behind-the-scenes secrets, favorite moments, and thrilling surprises. Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super-powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

When: Friday, July 26 at 11:05 a.m. PDT

Where: Hall H

Social: Instagram, X: @theringsofpower, Facebook: TheRingsofPower; #TheRingsofPower

As the official description put it, “Join the series’ showrunners and cast as they give an inside look into the highly anticipated second season, premiering August 29, 2024 on Prime Video. Get ready to experience stunning visuals, thrilling surprises, and unique insight into the darkness that has returned to threaten all of Middle-earth this season.”

Adapting Fan Favorites: A Conversation with Prime Video’s Adult Animation Creators

Series: Invincible, Hazbin Hotel, The Legend of Vox Machina, and Sausage Party: Foodtopia

When: Friday, July 26 at 1:00 p.m. PDT

Where: Indigo Ballroom

Socials: Instagram, Facebook, X: @invincible.hq, @hazbinhotel, @lvmandm9onprime, @sausage_party

“Join executive producers Robert Kirkman (Invincible), Vivienne Medrano (Hazbin Hotel), Travis Willingham (The Legend of Vox Machina), and Kyle Hunter (Sausage Party: Foodtopia) as they discuss adapting some of the most popular comic books, crowdfunded gems, films, and more into successful television series, give sneak peeks into upcoming seasons, and share exclusive news from each of their respective series,” so says the official description.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

When: Friday, July 26 at 2:30 p.m. PDT

Where: 5AB

Socials: Instagram, Facebook, X: @PrimeVideo

“Join series lead Ryoma Takeuchi, producers, and a surprise A-list star from the cast,” so goes the official description, “as they share an exclusive first look and delve into the creation of this adaptation based on SEGA’s iconic game loved by fans globally. Fans will walk away with an exclusive souvenir from the panel.”

Batman: Caped Crusader

When: Saturday, July 27 at 2:45 p.m. PDT

Where: 6BCF

Socials: Instagram, Facebook, X: @primevideo, @batman

As the official description explains, “Join executive producer Matt Reeves and cast members Hamish Linklater, Jamie Chung, and Minnie Driver for the world-premiere screening of the upcoming and highly anticipated series followed by a moderated Q&A where they will discuss their characters and tease key storylines in the upcoming season. From Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, 6th & Idaho, and based on DC characters, the series is a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Bruce Timm. Batman: Caped Crusader executive producers also include Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register.”

FROM

When: Saturday, July 27 at 6:45 p.m. PDT

Where: Indigo Ballroom

Socials: Instagram, Facebook, X: @fromonmgm

For the curious, “MGM+’s FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.”

And, according to the official description, at the panel, “Join executive producers Jeff Pinkner, Jack Bender, John Griffin and the stars of the series Harold Perrineau, Elizabeth Saunders, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, and David Alpay for a sneak peek at the new questions and threats that await the townsfolk in Season 3.”

A Celebration of Hazbin Hotel, Hosted by Hot Topic

Series: Hazbin Hotel

When: Saturday, July 27 at 10:00 p.m. PDT

Where: 6BCF

Socials: Instagram, Facebook, X: @PrimeVideo, @hazbinhotel

“It’s a happy day in Hell! Join Hot Topic for a helluva fun celebration of Prime Video’s Hazbin Hotel with exclusive merch reveals, trivia and prizes, sing-along, and more! Dressing up as your favorite demon is highly encouraged. Plus, special guest appearances you do not want to miss,” so the official description explains.