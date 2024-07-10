Crunchyroll Sets SDCC Concerts With J-Pop Star LiSA and a ‘One Piece’ Tribute

Anime streamer Crunchyroll is headed to San Diego Comic-Con 2024 with a pair of big music shows that will hit especially hard for fans of “One Piece” and “Demon Slayer.”

First, on Friday, July 26, the Crunchyroll Concert Series will bring J-Pop artist LiSA for a free show open to all SDCC badge holders on a first come, first served basis. Details may change; more information can be found on Crunchyroll News.

Where: Radley Shell at Jacob Park, 222 Marina Park Way.

When: Friday, July 26; doors open at 5 p.m. but fans are encouraged to line up anytime before that.

Best known for several hit anime theme songs — including “Gurenge” from “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” and “Crossing Field” from “Sword Art Online,” LiSa is one of the most-streamed Japanese artists in the United States. Her upcoming concert film, “LiVE is SMiLE ALWAYS -LANDER-,” will come to the U.S. on Aug. 17.

Then on Saturday July 26, it’s the “‘One Piece 25th Anniversary: Symphonic Voyage,” a live outdoor concert performed by the San Diego Symphony Orchestra and produced especially for Comic-Con 2024 to celebrate the worldwide hit from Toei Animation and the franchise’s global 25th anniversary.

Where: Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, 222 Marina Park Way.

When: Saturday July 27 at 7:00 p.m.; doors open at 5:00 p.m. but fans are encouraged to line up starting at 4:00.

The show is also free with limited open seating for all San Diego Comic-Con badge holders, once again on a first come, first served basis.

Accompanying the show from 5:00 p.m. until 9:30, attendees can check out “One Piece”-inspired activations such as the “Gum-Gum Punch Challenge with Luffy”, a photo op with Nami, and a chance, per Crunchyroll, to “tickle the ivories with Brook and his piano.”

Toei Animation and Crunchyroll also have booths on the convention floor. Visit Toei at booth #3635 and see Crunchyroll at #4135. If fans aren’t able to make it to Crunchyroll’s events this year, worry not. They’ll be posting highlights on their social media channels.